A bill intended to bar non-officers from carrying firearms into police precincts experienced another setback Monday morning.

During session Monday morning, Sen. James Moylan received enough votes from colleagues to reconsider his Bill 106-36, which earlier failed to progress at the Legislature. However, when it came time to vote on whether to actually move the bill forward, the bill again failed to get enough votes to proceed.

Another attempt to address the bill Monday night as lawmakers met to vote on other bills also failed.

Moylan attempted to place Bill 106 into the third reading file last week but it did not muster enough votes to survive an objection from Sen. Telo Taitague.

Concerns with notice time

In a press release published shortly afterward, Taitague said the bill was not scheduled to be part of the Legislature's agenda.

"We said we would wait for the five-day rule to allow the public notification of bills on the agenda," Taitague told her colleagues as she objected to Bill 106, according to the release, which was titled, "Senator Moylan needs to practice what he preaches on transparency."

Referring to Public Law 36-34, which expands the Open Government Law, Taitague stated that lawmakers "must make every effort to improve transparency, follow the law and as elected leaders should not marginalize the public by imposing a double standard in government."

"Where transparency is missing, so too, is trust. When employees don't trust their leaders or each other, it creates a feeling of conflict, and as a result, they mirror leadership's behavior," Taitague stated. "I am very disappointed about the Legislature not following the very policies it approves."

Bill 106 would add Guam Police Department precincts into the list of government facilities barring the carrying of firearms by non-officers.

"Presently, one can basically walk into the police station with a firearm, which is a concern with GPD. The act does not take away the right of anyone to bear arms, rather it prevents the carrying of a firearm into a police station," Moylan said last week, adding that the bill would place police precincts in the same company as courthouses, schools, the Legislature and all other areas where carrying a firearm by non-officers is already prohibited.

The bill initially included all other government of Guam offices but was refocused to just GPD in an amended version. There were some concerns with the initial all-encompassing language.

For example, during the bill's public hearing, Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said he supported the inclusion of police property in the list of prohibited places, but could not personally support the addition of government offices to the exclusion rule for firearms.