New legislation proposes to carve out a piece of the government’s general fund revenue each year to enhance the Office of Public Accountability.

Bill 302-36, authored by Sen. Joanne Brown, dedicates a minimum of 0.25% of the main source of funds for local government operations. The measure argues that the current funding structure for the office, led by an elected Public Auditor, requires reliable funding in order to be “truly independent.”

“The public auditor is the peoples’ watchdog charged with investigating and rooting out corruption and waste within government,” Brown stated. “As the Public Auditor and his professional staff make greater inroads with their audits throughout our government, I want to continue stressing the importance of having the OPA as an independent agency free from political pressures and outside influences.”

Under the current budget law, the OPA received a $1.6 million legislative appropriation, under Brown’s bill, the office could have been given more than $100,000 on top of that amount.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The bill also directs an undetermined amount of money from government agencies into a new special account in order to conduct their annual audits. Local instrumentalities would be required to deposit “an amount equal to the cost” of the work needed to complete the financial review.

A release from Brown noted that Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz has said some GovGuam departments are “habitually delaying their annual financial audits so they can clean up their books before they go public.”

Stronger enforcement, the senator said, requires the OPA to be supplied with experienced professional staff, adequate tools and resources.

“When you push on these empires that have been created within government agencies, you’ll get an equal and opposite reaction by some people who are none too happy about what you’re doing to deter instances of corruption. Persistence is required. Good laws, sound leadership, and a public will that is intolerant of government corruption is necessary,” she stated.