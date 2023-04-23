Bill: Ensure GDOE students with disabilities receive equal access

Sen. William Parkinson introduced a bill that aims to ensure students with disabilities have “equal access to educational opportunities.”

The Guam Public Schools ADA Compliance Act of 2023, or Bill 98-37, if passed, will give the Guam Department of Education 180 days to develop and implement a plan that would be fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, also known as the ADA.

According to the bill's intent, students with disabilities have the same fundamental right to educational opportunities, however, most of Guam's public schools are not compliant with the ADA.

The lack of compliance further results in “barriers to access and inclusion for students with disabilities,” the bill states. Being compliant will “promote inclusive and accessible educational environments for all students,” the measure also states.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Roy Quinata.

The implementation of the plan sought through the bill includes conducting an audit of all of Guam's public schools to identify areas of noncompliance and a timeline that will address the areas based on “severity and urgency.”

Architectural modifications, installation of accessibility features and equipment, along with training for school staff on disability awareness, will be needed to achieve compliance.

Regular training will be will also be given and GDOE will also collaborate with “disability advocacy organizations and experts” to further develop training programs and materials for staff and students.

Progress reports will also be requested by the Guam Legislature as the plan is being created as well as after it is implemented.

In addition, the measure calls for GDOE to allocate funds as well as seek other funding sources to ensure compliance.