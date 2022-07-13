Bill for power credit program moves ahead with public hearing

Speaker Therese Terlaje has committed to calling an emergency session for the recently introduced power rate credit program following a public hearing set for Friday.

The measure, Bill 325-36, seeks to grant $500 credits for each residential and commercial customer of the Guam Power Authority. The credits are to be spread out into $100 increments over five months. Since this is a credit program, the money will be credited to customer billings instead of being provided directly, as in other aid programs.

Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced the bill. He initially requested a public hearing waiver and emergency session for the measure.

The speaker said she would call for an emergency session, but after a public hearing, to expedite deliberation on Bill 325 in session.

"I appreciate her commitment and anticipate her call for an emergency session on the bill," San Agustin said in response. "It is right and just that the Legislature acts expeditiously on this matter as the people of Guam are in need of this energy assistance as prices of fuel have increased tremendously. Again, Bill No. 325-36 is a strong step forward in addressing the rising cost of fuel. It is the good of the people of Guam that we work together to ensure that they receive aid to alleviate the high cost of fuel."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has lent her support for the proposal, tasking lawmakers with submitting a bill to her desk for signature.

The cost of power on island continues to soar, driven by high fuel prices due largely to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The first of a two-part rate hike took effect at the beginning of July. The next hike will occur in September. Prices at the pump had been increasing as well, leading to the recent enactment of a fuel tax moratorium in an effort to curb costs. Prices did go down by some cents after the moratorium went into effect.

To support the power rate credit program, Bill 325 proposes to raise the General Fund budget for fiscal year 2022 by about $25.3 million and then appropriate that much to the program. The measure justifies the shift through projected excess revenue collections this fiscal year.

The Office of the Governor has stated that American Rescue Plan funding cannot be used for the credit program due to income restrictions that make the federal funds unavailable for a program intended to benefit all ratepayers.