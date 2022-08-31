Bill funds renovations for GMH labor, delivery ward

Lawmakers have adopted an amendment funding renovations to the labor and delivery ward at Guam Memorial Hospital, but also included the option to use the same funding source to address capital improvement projects. An amendment from Sen. Telena Nelson also increased the funding for this initiative, raising it from $10 million to $15 million.

The additional funding is to accommodate increases in the cost for the labor and delivery ward renovation, which the senator said is estimated at $13 million to $15 million.

Nelson, along with Sens. James Moylan, Joe San Agustin and Clynton Ridgell, sponsored the original amendment, which was to appropriate $10 million from the audited fiscal year 2022 surplus to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority for the purpose of renovating the labor and delivery ward.

The renovation has been a longstanding request.

A past attempt to fund the project via a line of credit, a revolving loan fund and/or a direct loan fell through.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture required interim financing before it would commit to refinancing $9.2 million for a lower-interest loan. The Guam Economic Development Authority had been in discussion with the Bank of Guam, but the bank asked for additional reassurances that did not comply with the law authorizing the financing.

GMHA did not proceed with the loan in light of plans to build a new hospital.

However, lawmakers did discuss needs and priorities with hospital officials last week, and hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas has said her priority would be to address the facility's electrical panel, as that is a critical need and would benefit the entire hospital.

Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Telo Taitague sponsored the amendment that added language including capital improvement projects as an optional project for the funding source.

"We would like babies coming into this world to come into an ideal environment, and the more we can improve the conditions for mothers and babies, I think better for our entire community," Terlaje said Tuesday. "... But again, I do think we should acknowledge the critical, critical, urgent needs of the hospital as well. So I believe this is a win-win situation if we can allow them that flexibility."

To address the electrical panel, subpanel and generator would cost $12.5 million, based on a recent estimate and without an indirect cost rate at 20%. The proposed funding source clearly would fall short if it were to support both the renovation and panel project specifically.

Moylan objected to the Terlaje-Taitague proposal, arguing that urgent needs can be fulfilled by American Rescue Plan funding under the purview of the Office of the Governor. He noted that the audit for fiscal 2022 won't happen until summer of next year.

"This isn't really going to help them if they need this tomorrow – we're talking about needing this tonight, or anytime this could happen," Moylan said. "If we want to make the argument that the money is necessary and important, then the argument should be to the governor in saying use those ARP funds today."

Perez-Posadas said last week that she would circle back to the Department of Administration about ARP funding, as there are some restrictions.

The amendment passed over Moylan's objection. The funds also would be placed into the Hospital Capital Improvement Fund, which the speaker said is exempt from transfers.

In a press release issued after the vote, Taitague stated the amendment "recognizes the decision to prioritize funding for GMHA facility improvements rests with its leadership, not politicians."

Nelson, who supported the Terlaje-Taitague amendment, stated during debate that what isn't being talked about is "a lot of the infighting going on at the hospital" and conflicting interest between professionals working there.

"This is what makes it a challenge for us to move forward. It's because no one wants to be able to compromise. No one wants to be able to sit at a table and discuss the challenges and work through their egos to make things happen," Nelson said. "That's the problem why we're never able to move forward. It's all about ego."