Bill gives businesses lower BPT in exchange for insuring workers

Nine lawmakers are proposing to reduce the Business Privilege Tax to 4%, but only for businesses that provide a certain level of health insurance coverage to their employees.

The BPT was previously set at 4%, but was raised to 5% in 2018 to offset a reduction in government revenue caused by Trump-era income tax cuts. Business organizations have since been seeking to roll back the tax rate.

However, the vast majority of businesses on Guam today already pay below 5% BPT, through laws that reduced the tax to 3% for small businesses generating a gross annual income of between $50,000 and $500,000.

Still, business groups, such as the Guam Chamber of Commerce, have continued to call on public officials to roll back the BPT overall, not just for a limited group.

Bill 70-37 proposes to do just that for companies that don't currently qualify for the 3% BPT rate, but with the condition that these businesses prove they are providing health insurance coverage for their employees.

The manner of proof and the level of health insurance coverage will be determined by the Department of Revenue and Taxation, according to the bill.

“With the impending military buildup and the shortage of workers across all industries on Guam, this measure proposes to allow employers to provide a more competitive benefit package while providing some mechanism to offset the added cost. In turn, by providing health insurance to employees, this bill also hopes to offset the government cost for programs such as (the Medically Indigent Program) and Medicaid,” stated a release from the bill's main sponsor, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

Impact of BPT reduction

The vice speaker acknowledged that reducing the BPT for large businesses may impact government funds, but also said the government's chief economist has indicated inflation has actually helped GovGuam generate revenue.

The main source of revenue of the government, the general fund, is doing better than projected, having collected about $43 million above budget by the end of January. Military spending and federal funding also factor into a positive future outlook on government revenues.

Strong revenue collections are also why the Office of the Governor is pushing to implement pay increases for government employees under the General Pay Plan.

But that proposal has been met with criticism, largely from Republican senators concerned with affordability and the optics of implementing a government pay raise while certain businesses are still struggling from losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a number of programs have been implemented to help small businesses recover from the pandemic, a Guam Economic Development Authority survey of grant recipients found that about 30% of businesses still suffered revenue loss greater than 50% from pre-pandemic levels.

The discussion over government pay raises and better than anticipated revenue collections, amid a recovering private sector and increasing inflation, has spurred the introduction of two bills intending to infuse more cash into the Local Employers' Assistance Program - one of those efforts that was implemented to help Guam businesses.

And, with the introduction of Bill 70, Barnes expressed her support for the government pay raise, but added that it needed to be done in a way that did not impact the private sector.

“While we wholeheartedly support a 22% increase to our hardworking government of Guam employees, we must do so in a way that does not negatively impact the private sector, as their success funds the government of Guam,” Barnes stated in her release.

“I know, firsthand, the difference health insurance makes when a loved one desperately needs it. Bill 70-37 puts our people first and hopes to find a middle ground that I believe will provide a small relief to the private sector,” the vice speaker added.

Bill 70 is cosponsored by Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Joe San Agustin, Jesse Lujan, Roy Quinata, William Parkinson, Dwayne San Nicolas, Thomas Fisher and Chris Barnett.

Lujan had also introduced two BPT-related measures earlier in the term - Bill 3-37, which would roll back the BPT to 4%, and Bill 4-37, which would suspend the BPT on food and medicine for 12 months.