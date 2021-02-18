Sponsors of the Nurse Licensure Compact bill have introduced a measure to increase government of Guam nurses' pay by 15% effective Oct. 1, until a mandated wage study is completed.

At that point, the compensation increase will be adjusted to the amount indicated by the study, provided that the amount is greater, according to the measure, Bill 61-36. Thirty-eight positions are covered under the Nurse Pay Plan.

Bill 61 was introduced by Sens. Mary Torres and Amanda Shelton, and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes,

"While the (Department of Administration) has committed to carrying out the study as quickly as possible, Torres, Barnes, and Shelton recognize that many of Guam’s front liners have waited for too long," a release from Camacho stated.

The vice speaker stated during the legislative session that the Department of Administration has received a draft request for proposal for the study and anticipates issuing it at the end of the week.

All three are senators are also sponsors of Bill 13-36, legislation to adopt the Nurse Licensure Compact as well as establish additional duties for the Guam Board of Nurse Examiners to facilitate the compact.

The Nurse Licensure Compact allows nurses to possess one multi-state license with the ability to practice in their home state and other compact states. Proponents argue adopting the compact will help alleviate nursing shortages on island.

But compensation parity was an issue raised during discussions on Bill 13, including concerns that the compact would encourage local nurses to leave Guam for jurisdictions with better pay. However, Jim Puente, the director of the Nurse Licensure Compact, says the claim has no merit.

Lawmakers spent the majority of Wednesday afternoon discussing Bill 13, and again, nurse salaries were among the topics explored.

Christine Tuquero, the deputy assistant administrator for Nursing Services at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, said GMHA supports the licensure compact as a resource in light of the island's nursing shortages.

"However, we cannot ignore that the nurse's salary does need immediate attention. We understand that it's a separate issue, salary versus NLC. However, it is the position of GMH not to ignore that aspect as we support the NLC to move forward," Tuquero said Wednesday.

Puente, who also spoke during the session, said he recalls similar fears about losing nurses from states that are now part of the compact, with a similar nursing situation to Guam. Those fears were not realized, he added.

"In other words, they didn't lose a bunch of nurses to neighboring states where there was a higher salary. And I take it that it's very similar to this because if those nurses wanted to leave, they didn't have to wait for the compact to leave. They could have done so at any time by getting a license and moving to another state. But there are things that bind them to the state that they are," Puente said.