Bill introduced to reduce service learning hours

Since 2006, the island’s public school students have gone out into the community to participate in service learning as a requirement of graduation. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students were unable to reach the needed number of hours.

On May 2, Bill 109-37 was introduced to the Legislature to help these students by creating an exemption from the full 75 hours of service learning required.

With the pandemic emergency starting March 14, 2020, and declared over Jan. 6, 2023, many high school students set to graduate in 2024 and 2025 have been unable to garner these hours.

The bill would allow 2023-2024 students to complete just 35 hours of service learning and 2024-2025 students to complete just 55 hours.

The pandemic affected the entire world by shutting down businesses, schools, stores, travel and any sense of normalcy for education.

It "affected the education of the island’s students, many of whom had been unable to physically participate in service activities during school years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, to include the graduating high school students of school years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, who were excluded from the effects of Public Law 36-96, as governmental entities, nonprofit organizations and community partners refrained from offering many service learning opportunities as the island slowly lifted its pandemic restrictions,” the bill states.

Service learning was first introduced as a way to promote a sense of identity, responsibility and purpose in students.

According to the Service Learning Act of 2005, the overall mission is for students to gain knowledge of the community's needs, to expand their minds and “to provide opportunities for lifelong intellectual and personal growth, and to feel the intrinsic rewards associated with giving back to society.”

The 34th Guam Youth Congress brought the issue of completing hours to Sen. Amanda Shelton in the hope of “creating a sense of fairness."

“This bill hopes to accomplish a sense of parity for our students by adjusting the goal posts so that we set them up for success,” Youth Congress Rep. Austin Gaizmer Fortuno said in a press release.

It was the unanimous decision of the Youth Congress to bring the issue to the Legislature for the benefit of all high school students.

For Youth Congress Rep. Julie Laxamana, the bill “creates a fair compromise for those who are ready to help the community, but have a slow start getting involved due to other restrictions.”

“Guam Youth Congress Bill 109-37 (LS) is a local solution to local problems brought about by a global crisis,” Shelton said in a release from her office. “It is a classic example of an issue that may not have occurred to the rest of us as we wrestled with broader issues of health, the economy and the continuity of social safety net services brought about by COVID.”