In the past 26 years, voters have only approved ballot initiatives twice – neither of which were placed up for consideration by the electorate itself.

New legislation from Sen Jim Moylan proposes lower thresholds for proposed laws to be put on a general election ballot and allows for approved initiatives to be enacted if the local government fails to provide timely information on its fiscal impacts.

“While many of the requirements in the initiative process are practical and greatly needed, there are certain hiccups which make the process either challenging or impossible. Hence, the intention of this Act is to amend those hitches, to allow the intent of the law to achieve its objectives,” the findings and intent of Bill 241-36 state.

If passed into law, groups looking to put their initiatives on an election ballot would need to collect fewer signatures in order for the GEC to advance it.

The two approved ballot initiatives since 1996 began a medicinal cannabis industry and reduced the Legislature from 21 to 15 members. Both were made electoral policy issues through legislation enacted by senators and the governor.

Unsuccessful attempts

Since 2006, six voter initiatives were processed through the Guam Election Commission at the request of a voter, according to data shared with The Guam Daily Post.

Only one of those initiatives failed to be placed on the ballot. In 2008, a proposal to turn the Legislature into a part-time body “did not meet the requirements” to be voted on in that year’s general election, the GEC stated.

The five other initiatives all failed to be approved by the electorate by the standard margin of 50% plus one. Four of them related to allowing more forms of gambling locally, and one was an unsuccessful attempt to raise the drinking age to 21 that voters considered in 2006.

Around four years after that, senators and then-acting Gov. Mike Cruz increased the drinking age to its current 21 through legislation.

The major changes proposed by Moylan’s bill include:

• Reducing the number of village meetings held to discuss a potential ballot initiative from 10, including in the six villages with the largest numbers of registered voters, to three – one each in the northern, central and southern parts of Guam.

• Lowering the number of voters required to support the initiative on a qualifying petition from 10% of all registered voters, to 10% of all votes cast in the last gubernatorial election.

• Removing the need for voters to disclose their Social Security numbers on petitions supporting proposed ballot initiatives, replacing that identify verification with a voter’s date of birth.

• Allowing failed initiatives, and initiatives approved with less than “60% of the votes” to be reconsidered by voters sooner – lowering a statutory ban on them from 10 to four years.

• Requiring that government agencies submit fiscal impact statements and rules needed to implement voter-approved initiatives by certain timeframes, or waiving the requirement if the bill’s proposed deadline isn’t met.

While the bill’s current effective date would be immediately upon its enactment, previous election bills from Moylan passed recently have been delayed so it doesn’t impact the 2022 elections.

“It shall also be noted that this Act does not intend to weaken the process for voters to pursue an initiative, but to provide them a reasonable opportunity to participate,” the legislation states.