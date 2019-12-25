The safety of residents and visitors in Guam’s waters and on the island’s hiking trails dominated conversation Monday at the Legislature. The hearing was about a bill to create a public awareness campaign on rip currents and hiking safety.

Bill 241-35, authored by Sen. Kelly Marsh Taitano and co-sponsored by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Vice Speaker Telena Cruz Nelson, Sen. Jose Terlaje and Sen. Clynton Ridgell, tasks the Department of Parks and Recreation to lead a safety campaign.

Director of DPR Richard Ybanez testified during the hearing and said safety is the top priority for the department. He said the bill will help.

“Our island has seen one too many deaths and injuries and it is clear that awareness and education about the potential dangers of our waters and hiking trials is key in preventing the loss of more lives,” Ybanez said.

Parks & Rec would work with GFD, NWS

Under the legislation, Parks & Rec would create the campaign with the Guam Fire Department, Guam Homeland Security and National Weather Service Guam.

NWS meteorologist Landon Aydlett testified in support of the bill. He spoke of the death of teenager Xavier Akima in 2018. Akima drowned while on a hike after a flash flood at San Carlos Falls. Aydlett also mentioned a six-man paddling team that went out in 2017 and capsized. The paddlers had gone into the ocean despite high surf and small craft advisories being in effect for several days.

“We need to bring attention to these (events) because communication, education, outreach is key – because if people don’t know these hazards and what these hazards mean, then we have a problem. It’s a failure in the process,” he said. “This bill is very important to help us get that done.”

The bill gives Parks & Rec 90 days after its enactment into law to create the safety campaign.