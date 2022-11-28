Bill proposes new 'official' flag for Guam’s war memorial events

A bill has been introduced to "perpetually honor" those who died and those who survived the Japanese occupation of Guam during World War II with a new symbol of peace and freedom, which the measure has named the "Guam World War II Memorial Flag."

Bill 363-36 was introduced to the 36th Guam Legislature by Sen. Frank Blas Jr., along with a number of senators in a bipartisan effort to adopt and fly the flag, which will be designated an "official" flag of Guam, and authorize that it be flown alongside or right below Guam's territorial flag.

The flags would be flown together from June 28 to Aug. 10 and on Dec. 8 every year, as well as during any event that recognizes or honors a Guam World War II survivor, according to the bill as introduced.

“The Guam WWII Memorial Flag shall be displayed on buildings and flagstaffs belonging to the government of Guam, inclusive of all public schools and the Guam Museum, every War Survivor Remembrance Day, … the Feast of Santa Marian Kamalen Day, and during official memorial ceremonies honoring Guam’s greatest generation who died or suffered and survived the WWII occupation of Guam,” the bill states.

While a design of the flag was not appended to the bill, the legislation describes it in great detail.

According to the legislation, the size of the flag will be 72 inches long by 40 inches wide. A "rectangular field of white" on top will give way to a "dark blue colored seascape" at the bottom length, which graduates from 4 to 16 inches high. Two Lovers Point will be depicted on the right side of the flag, with a coconut palm in the foreground leaning to the left.

"In the left of center side of the flag are dark green colored letters spelling HASSO, meaning remember. The word (HASSO) hovers over the sea remembering Guam's greatest generation who died or endured the atrocities of the war that ravaged their island. The letters are 16 inches high," the bill states. "The years 1941-1944 in dark green color are 15 inches in height and stretch below the word HASSO symbolizing the period of hardships and sufferings during the occupation."

The bill dictates how the World War II memorial flag is to be displayed as well.

When the WWII Memorial flag is flown with the Guam and the United States flags on a single staff, Bill 363-36 stated that the WWII Memorial flag shall be flown below the Guam flag. When not flown on the same staff as the U.S. and Guam flags, the WWII memorial flag is to be flown below or to the left of the other two flags.

“When the Guam flag is flown alone at such time as by official order the flag of the United States is being flown at half-mast, the Guam WWII Memorial flag shall also be flown at half-mast,” the bill states.

Flying a flag at half-mast is a sign of grief and mourning, at times of national distress, on various holiday that signify remembrance and following the death of certain government officials and prominent community members.

The bill was authored through a collaboration between local senators, the Guam War Survivors Memorial Foundation, the Manenggon Memorial Foundation and local artist Ron Castro, according to a release from Blas.

If enacted into law, the bill would be effective immediately. A public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Guam Congress building.