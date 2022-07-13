Guam's criminal law and procedure are long overdue for review. That was the consensus from Monday's testimony on Bill 311-36, a measure proposing to create a commission to perform that long-needed review.

Bill 311 was initially proposed as Bill 146-36. The two essentially contain the same structure, but Bill 311 does include changes, according to its main sponsor, Sen. Frank Blas, Jr.

One of the more notable changes is the inclusion of a funding provision, the senator stated.

The Public Defender Service Corp. testified in favor of the original version, Bill 146. However, PDSC Executive Director Stephen Hattori said Monday that Bill 311 will really "ensure that the work actually gets done" because it includes funding. But he also remarked that the funding provided - $250,000 from the General Fund - is half of what was appropriated for the last review commission nearly 50 years ago.

Hattori also proposed some amendments, which include authorizing the commission to pursue grants and to enter contracts for professional services, as well as to allow the Legislature to refer questions to the commission through resolution.

According to the bill, “since the comprehensive review of the Guam Law Revision Commission, the amendments, additions, and repeals of Guam’s criminal laws have been on a piecemeal basis, and as a result, the laws and procedures used to prosecute criminal behavior may, in some cases, be unnecessary, unclear, duplicative, overly broad, or otherwise insufficient to serve the purpose of the law.”

Attorney General Leevin Camacho said it was rare for him to agree with the Public Defender, but Monday provided one of those occasions, adding that the Office of the Attorney General continues to support Bill 311 as it supported its predecessor.

"I would also note that the court has, evidence has changed or have evolved, and treatment courts in particular introduced at the court have been very successful, but our procedure has not adapted at the same pace. So any criminal procedural changes that could reflect the reality that we have ... and can recognize those (treatment court) cases are going to be treated differently and have the procedure to match it, would also result in efficiencies," Camacho said.

Chief Justice Philip Carbullido of the Supreme Court of Guam said the $250,000 would substantially cover administrative and staffing costs for the review commission, including the hiring of an executive director, who will be responsible for completing the commission's work within a two-year period.

According to Bill 311, the review commission will be composed of three appointees from the chief justice, three appointees from the governor, three appointees from the Legislature, the attorney general, the executive director of the Office of the Public Defender, the chief of police, the director of the Department of Corrections, the compiler of laws and an executive director.

There was a suggestion Monday to include a member with a degree and background in social work as well.