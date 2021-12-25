Bill proposes tax breaks for companies that pay for security cameras at parks, beaches

Four lawmakers are proposing a new public-private partnership that would see security cameras installed in public areas.

Bill 234-36, authored by Sen. Jim Moylan, finds that video surveillance has “been proven to be a deterrence for certain crimes, particularly with the illegal dumping of trash in public parks, beaches and other public areas within the villages.”

In return for private companies paying for the cost of purchasing and installing cameras, the legislation would authorize credits for business privilege taxes. The bill caps the credits at $1 million, divided evenly over five years.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“(Cameras) have also been proven to be helpful for law enforcement officials when it comes to solving certain illicit activities that may take place in public areas, such as drug activity or sexual assault,” the measure states.

Public parks, beaches and areas mayors identify as locations “where illegal littering is prevalent,” are listed as priorities in the bill.

“Public-Private Partnerships have been effective tools globally in allowing private sector resources to aide the government with needed services, funds or supplies. The intent of this Act serves the very objective designed by the most basic of PPPs,” the sponsors stated in the text of the bill.

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post the proposal is just one piece of an overall solution to reduce crime on the island.

"We still need more officers patrolling our neighborhoods, which is why I authored an amendment in Public Law 36-54 to mandate annual training cycles for police officers, so, at this time next year, an additional 40 men and women should be in uniform," he said.

If passed as introduced, the Guam Police Department and the Department of Parks and Recreation will be able to seek contributions and participation, including offering signs that display the names of the companies that sponsor cameras at parks or beaches.

The measure does not prescribe limits to the use of the video surveillance, nor does it currently require that residents be notified they are being recorded when visiting public areas with cameras installed through the partnership.

Sens. Chris Duenas, Tony Ada and Joe S. San Agustin have co-sponsored the legislation.