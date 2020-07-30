Speaker Tina Muña Barnes introduced legislation Tuesday to streamline government processes using technology.

The government of Guam has a compelling need to explore technologies that can automate what are currently manual human computer processes, she stated in a press release.

Robotic process automation is the technology that allows computer software to emulate and integrate the actions of a human interacting with digital systems to execute administrative procedures, Barnes stated.

In recent years, the Guam Power Authority has integrated automation technology to save thousands in equivalent human work hours.

This technology as prescribed in Bill 385-35 will improve government efficiency, eliminate human error in transferring data from one system to another and advance engagement with the public, she added.