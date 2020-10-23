Bill proposes to increase tax rebate for teachers

Sen. Kelly Marsh has introduced a measure to increase the income tax rebate available to teachers, lifting the maximum ceiling up to $750 from $500. The rebate can be claimed by educators on personal expenditures above the $250 deduction allowed by the Internal Revenue Code.

“We often hear stories of teachers using their own funds to buy pencils, paper, glue, crayons and other items for their students. I am introducing this bill to increase the current tax rebate after hearing so many stories from teachers about their struggles in trying to move from their classrooms to Zoom rooms and needing to buy new software programs to edit videos or make PDFs. Many teachers have had to upgrade their internet service. The extra $250 provided by this bill is intended to help alleviate this burden," Marsh stated in a release.

With the Nov. 3 general election closing in, and as the 35th Guam Legislature's window to vote on proposed laws narrows, the chance of the bill becoming law in this legislative term is unclear.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez hadn't seen the bill when The Guam Daily Post spoke to him on Wednesday but said he supports legislation that attempts to make teachers whole for spending out of pocket in order to teach.

"I don't have anything beyond anecdotal information, but we know there are some teachers out there who may have had to upgrade or enhance their internet at home. We do know that some have replaced their computers on their own. We know that many teachers prefer not to use the department issued laptops so they might be using their own computers at home," Fernandez said.

"But there's other things. The lighting, there's webcams, there's other things that go into presenting an online class ... in addition to what they'll normally spend to get their classes ready," he added.

The measure, Bill 421-35, also requires the tax commissioner to provide an annual report detailing the number of educators who used the rebate program and how much had been paid out.