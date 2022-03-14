Bill 249-36, a measure that would do away with the Bureau of Budget and Management Research's allotment controls on the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs and authorize continuing appropriations for the agency, garnered support last week in addition to opposition from the Lester Carlson, the director of BBMR.

Amid talk on funding and appropriations, Guam Veterans Commission Chairman Jose San Agustin stated that the issue at stake is "actually an indicator the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs has been for many years not provided the funding of the budget that it really needs," during the bill's public hearing on March 4.

"Because of the way things are going, I will support this bill and I hope that we can continue to work between the administration and the Legislature and the Guam Veterans Commission to continue to find solutions to the issues that's been plaguing this office for the longest years," San Agustin stated.

Fellow veterans Tim Ohno and Bill Cundiff had similar concerns about funding and supported Bill 249 as well.

Earlier this month, the bill's main sponsor, Sen. Telo Taitague, published a release stating that Guam OVA was appropriated about $581,000 in fiscal year 2021 but $150,000 was transferred to the agency that year from the Office of the Governor, "for a total budget of $731,692."

"BBMR informed senators last Friday that the Guam OVA spent $617,045.75 for fiscal year 2021 ... leaving a balance of $114,646.25 unaccounted for," the release stated.

However, BBMR interpreted the matter differently. Carlson stated that OVA Director Tim Aguon requested assistance from the governor in January or February 2021 to settle a "(U.S.) Department of Labor back wage obligation" in the amount of about $97,000.

Carlson said an employee filed a grievance and USDOL sided with the employee. On top of that, there was a finding that three employees were due comp time in lieu of overtime.

The governor transferred monies from her office to assist OVA with its obligations, including the wage matter, according to Carlson.

"There was no transfer out (of OVA) of any money," he said.

While the OVA received additional funding, this was not an appropriation to the agency, according to BBMR's fiscal note on Bill 249.

The OVA's expenses for fiscal 2021 ultimately exceeded the Legislature's appropriation that year, meaning there is no unexpended balance to appropriate this fiscal year, as Bill 249 attempts to do, according to information in the fiscal note.

"As of September 30, 2021, BBMR reported that $98,446 of Guam OVA’s FY 2021 budget had been set aside as an appropriation reserve. However, BBMR’s revised fiscal note on Bill 249 stated there is no unexpended balance of funds from FY 2021," Taitague's release stated.

"It appears Bill 249 triggered BBMR to quickly revisit Guam OVA’s financials so the legislature would not have the opportunity to lock in unspent FY 2021 funding for Veterans," the senator stated in her release.

As for releasing the OVA from BBMR's allotment controls, Carlson stated last week the governor is also opposed to Bill 249 because she believes allotments to OVA are an executive function, falling under her office. Carlson noted other agencies outside of BBMR's allotment control are almost exclusively autonomous agencies.

BBMR has always met priorities for the OVA and other agencies in terms of funding releases, Carlson stated.

For fiscal 2022, the OVA's total appropriation was about $968,000 with a 15% reserve requirement amounting to around $145,000. But as of March, the funds held in reserve were at about $197,000. That is due to funds allocated for travel, equipment and capital outlay that were placed in reserve until they are needed. Carlson said the OVA director had just recently traveled to Washington, D.C., and BBMR released funds after receiving justification.

"This is how we reduced the deficit. It's fiscal controls that don't impair the agency's ability to do what they need to do," Carlson said, adding that they believe Bill 249 is not necessary.

OVA representatives were not present for the bill's hearing, so deliberations on Bill 249 were extended to March 15.