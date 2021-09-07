Bill removing cap on fines for sediment, erosion control violation receives support

Farron Taijeron, a free driving instructor and hiker, visited Marbo Cave in Mangilao after stormwater runoff attributed to a nearby solar plant project flooded the freshwater pools below with sediment and debris. Video footage from that visit was shown to lawmakers Thursday during a public hearing for Guam Environmental Protection Agency-related bills, including one that would remove caps on fines for civil penalties for Guam soil erosion and sediment violations, Bill 165-36.

Taijeron noted that runoff not only impacted the water's surface, but also affected the historic freshwater cave below the water.

"You can see underwater it's quite literally buried, or partly buried, in dirt. This particular part right here was nearly a foot deep of just muck just sitting along the bottom," Taijeron said as the video played.

Just before he spoke, a portion of the video showed Taijeron swimming through underwater sections of the cave with a flash light. The cave floor was layered with sediment. Taijeron ran his hand through a blanket of dirt that had settled over some rocks, which then erupted into a plume of muck.

Guam EPA issued a notice of violation against the solar project contractor for failing to implement approved erosion controls, but was limited to issuing a fine of $125,000 due to the local cap for such violations. The agency had assessed a civil penalty of $10,000 per violation per day over 368 days, which would have amounted to more than $18.4 million if not for the cap.

'Very critical' to eliminate cap

Bill 165 received support during its public hearing. Guam EPA chief engineer Capt. Brian Bearden said eliminating the cap would be critical for the agency as obtaining larger amounts would help Guam EPA fund future enforcement activities, possibly including additional inspectors to be more proactive.

Bearden said enforcement is resource-intensive for the agency.

"It's one thing to get out and inspect. It's fairly simple and straightforward to issue notices of violation, but following up on these requires an enormous commitment of resources," he said.

Guam EPA almost always receives an intent to appeal from violators they've cited, which requires the agency to hire hearing officers and other requirements, and the process can drag for months or years, Bearden said. Out of about a dozen notices and proposed penalties, Guam EPA has been able to fully settle only about three "because they drag out for so long," Bearden said.

Earlier this year, before the Marbo Cave incident, Guam EPA tried to look into establishing a self-funded enforcement program through fees. But the agency would have needed to issue four $125,000-max fines per year to hire four people to follow up on cases, Bearden said.

"And the reality is, because of the amount of resources that are involved, these are almost always settled. Once it gets into the hands of the hearing officer and the attorney general's office, they almost always settle for something less. So to be able to eliminate that cap on the fee is very critical to us," he said.

Bearden did submit one request regarding Bill 165 – to move enforcement provisions for soil erosion and sediment control regulations into Title 10 Chapter 47 of the Guam Code Annotated, which contains water pollution control laws, along with the elimination of the penalty cap.

"Not only would it improve this particular regulation, that would also affect our ability to enforce water quality standards and the on-site septic systems regulations as well," Bearden said.

Brown: 'The agency failed'

Sen. Joanne Brown was critical of the agency, saying that she believes Guam EPA failed to actively ensure that the developers of the Mangilao Solar Farm project were following approved plans.

"I think we can understand ... how every project isn't going to be at the forefront of Guam EPA's mind. But major development projects, certainly anything the size and magnitude of the Marbo Cave project – Guam EPA should have been far more engaged in doing field inspections to verify, always verify, when they issue these conditions that the developers are following them," Brown said. "And I believe the agency failed with regards to that."

Brown reserved more of her comments for an oversight hearing on the Marbo Cave issue, but supported removing the cap on fines with the note that the government should ensure regulatory obligations are fulfilled as well. An oversight hearing is forthcoming, according to Sen. Sabina Perez, who chairs the legislative committee on environment.