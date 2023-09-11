Bill 147-37 seeks to place the responsibility of assessing weatherheads after a typhoon on the Guam Power Authority and requires reconnection within 24 hours of repairs being made. The measure went through a public hearing Thursday.

The bill is intended to expedite the restoration of power after a disaster. The bill states that after Typhoon Mawar, residents encountered problems finding a licensed or certified electrical company or electrician to perform repair work required by GPA, since the utility “wanted a written certified document, despite electricians being qualified to repair the work.”

“Without getting into particulars about what ‘certified’ requires, clearly the supply of these persons caused unnecessary hardships to the home and business owners, but most notably allegations of profiteering. This problem has existed for decades, including back during Supertyphoon Pongsona in December 2002,” the bill’s legislative findings and intent stated.

During the public hearing, GPA Assistant General Manager Tricee Limtiaco said the utility supports the intent of the bill, but added that the foremost issue concerning repairs to electrical connections is safety.

The Department of Public Works is charged with the responsibility of carrying out the local building code, and GPA’s inspection requirements reflect DPW’s requirements, according to Limtiaco.

“In post-disaster situations, DPW often waives (the) inspection requirement, and allows master electricians and, in some cases, professional engineers, to perform inspections of customer-side electrical repairs,” Limtiaco said.

GPA suggested that DPW’s post-disaster waiver be automatic, but electric work, including repairs, should be made under the direction and supervision of licensed and competent persons in the trade, she added.

“While some GPA employees maintain local certification as master electricians, this is not true for all GPA line electricians. Shifting the inspection responsibility to GPA employees may expose the utility to unnecessary liability,” Limtiaco said, adding that shifting the inspection responsibility would also hinder the power utility’s overall recovery efforts after a disaster.

Bill 147 was introduced by Sen. William Parkinson, but the provisions were authored by Attorney General Douglas Moylan.

In a release issued after the bill’s public hearing, Parkinson said the community should not be left in the dark while dealing with the aftermath of a typhoon, and by directing GPA to assess and reconnect power to damaged weatherheads, steps are being taken to ensure that residents regain essential services as quickly as possible.

Parkinson also noted that during a meeting with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, GPA’s governing board, it was stated that 500 customers whose weatherheads were damaged by Typhoon Mawar had not been reconnected to the grid.

“That is simply unacceptable. Bill 147-37 will ensure they are reconnected,” Parkinson said in his release.

During a more recent work session between GPA and the CCU, taking place on Aug. 22, it was stated that about 400 customers continued to have weatherhead issues, out of 1,600 initially reported after the typhoon.

GPA said delays in completed inspections or clearances may be due to customers waiting for approved typhoon claims. GPA General Manager John Benavente also said some customers may not come back online due to the damage they sustained.

At the public hearing on Bill 147, Limtiaco said GPA waives fees for reconnection following post-disaster repairs.

She added that costs for weatherhead repairs are driven by the market, and reiterated the point from GPA’s presentation to the CCU last month, that some customers wait on insurance or Federal Emergency Management Agency inspections, and/or resulting claim payments before moving ahead with post-disaster repairs.

“This impacts the timeliness of the electrical reconnection,” Limtiaco said.

“Also, the attorney general of Guam issues a reminder that price gouging is prohibited in advance of disasters. GPA suggests that the law be expanded to cover post-disaster repair services. It is GPA’s position that the intent (of Bill 147) can be achieved by means that do not negatively burden GPA’s disaster recovery efforts, or subject the government utility to undue liability,” Limtiaco added.