Bill seeks to stop utilities from backbilling customers

A bill that aims to stop utility agencies from billing customers for previous months has been resurrected and reintroduced in the 36th Guam Legislature.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell has again submitted his bill to repeal the ability of the Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority to backbill customers. Now dubbed Bill 9-36, the measure is the same as Bill 188-35, introduced in the 35th Guam Legislature.

"As the cost of living continues to increase significantly and as the island's economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, utility ratepayers already struggle with existing law that allows utilities to backbill customers for up to four billing cycles based on estimates of up to two months of subsequent consumption as a result of faulty meters," Bill 9 states in its statement of intent.

"(The Legislature) further finds that one out of every four power meters fails to record consumption accurately, and the water utility has previously reported that approximately 1,400 backbills have been issued to its customers.

"(The Legislature) intends to provide relief to customers by repealing backbilling and further intends to prohibit utilities from billing customer consumption based upon estimated usage for up to two subsequent months of consumption," the intent portion of Bill 9 added.

Backbilling has proven unpopular among ratepayers, but utility officials have defended the practice.

The measure, in the form of Bill 188, was met with opposition in the 35th Guam Legislature.

GWA and GPA management cautioned that the legislation could mean higher rates.

"Backbilling is an industry-standard practice used in accordance with existing laws in the vast majority of states and utilities nationwide," GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo stated at the time.

The matter should be left to the Public Utilities Commission, which decides on utility rates, GPA General Manager John Benavente added.