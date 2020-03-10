Legislation has been introduced that would empower the Civil Service Commission to terminate, dismiss or demote a probationary classified employee whose personnel action is in violation of personnel laws or rules.

Bill 312-35, introduced by Sen. Mary Camacho Torres and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, if passed into law, would give the CSC authority to directly serve the employee notice of adverse action following a "null and void" finding, with or without the agency's concurrence. The measure would also remove the 90-day rule from such investigations and impose a personal fine on any agency official who unjustifiably refuses to cooperate or delays an investigation.

"This bill ensures fair hiring practices are implemented across the board," said Speaker Barnes.

Sen. Torres added, "I thank the commission for working alongside me to protect Guam's merit selection process, and hope my colleagues will support this measure."

The CSC is already authorized to conduct investigations and declare illegal personnel actions null and void, but agencies can avoid terminating or demoting an employee by ignoring the commission's decision and not issuing an adverse action within the 90-day time frame.

The commission's executive director, Daniel Leon Guerrero, supported the measure and said recent court decisions have made it necessary to "modify existing statutes to improve the enforcement procedures in the investigating, nulling and voiding of illegal personnel actions."