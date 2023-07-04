Senators have introduced a bill to "strengthen" several parts of the law related to victims' rights.

Last week Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Sabina Perez and Chris Barnett introduced Bill 144-37, which if passed would directly affect operations of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission.

Bill 144 comes about two months after the commission met to discuss drafting a bill to keep private information and records of victims seeking compensation confidential. According to Post files, CICC member Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson said at the time a change was needed because federal law requires confidentiality to reward compensation, while local law did not.

Until the law was changed, Barrett-Anderson added, the CICC would have to delay hearing applications.

Bill 144 is a measure in part designed to ensure victim records and information are kept confidential and adds hearings held by the CICC will remain open to the public, but will be closed to "adjudicate victim compensation."

It further adds the records of the crime victim will not be subject to "disclosure, inspection, publication, broadcasting, production or reporting to any government or law enforcement entity without the prior consent of the victim or eligible applicant."

Current 'omission'

Senators in writing Bill 144 also added to the list of violent crimes that determines whether victims are eligible for compensation.

Currently the law only allows compensation to victims of vehicular homicide if the individual charged was driving while under the influence, but the CICC determined there was "no rational basis" for the omission.

"There is no rational basis to allow compensation for injuries resulting from drunk driving omission, but not felony vehicular homicide itself," the bill states before adding "hit-n-run with injuries as a third-degree felony" should also be added.