Bill that recognizes Agent Orange exposure on Guam passes US House

A federal measure that would recognize Agent Orange exposure in Guam and other areas, as well as expand exposure coverage for veterans affected by the toxic herbicide, has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is on its way to the U.S. Senate for deliberation and consideration, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas stated in a press release.

H.R. 3967, the Honoring Our PACT Act, passed the House with 256 in favor and 174 against. Thirty-four Republicans joined 222 Democrats in voting for the bill, the release stated.

Incorporated into the Honoring Our PACT Act is language from San Nicolas' H.R. 3368, the Lonnie Kilpatrick Central Pacific Relief Act, named after a veteran who fought to recognize dioxin use on Guam, and who died from exposure to the chemicals, according to the release.

"This huge first step in the Congress acknowledging compensable dioxin use on Guam, and in expanding Agent Orange coverage for those exposed during specific times, is a watershed moment in the history of Guam veteran advocacy," San Nicolas stated in the release.

The Honoring Our PACT Act provides a presumption of service connection for diseases associated with exposure to certain herbicides for veterans who served in:

Guam or American Samoa, or in the territorial waters thereof, between Jan. 9, 1962, and July 31, 1980.

Johnston Atoll or a ship that went to Johnston Atoll between Jan. 1, 1972, and Sept. 30, 1977.

"Under a presumption of service-connection, specific diseases diagnosed in certain veterans are presumed to have been caused by the circumstances of their military service. Health care benefits and disability compensation may then be awarded," San Nicolas stated in the release.

The federal bill also expands eligibility for hospital care, medical services and nursing home care to veterans with disabilities associated with herbicide exposure during the specified times and places in the bill.

Agent Orange is a Rainbow Herbicide, one of several chemicals developed to clear vegetation during the Vietnam War. Agent Orange is composed of equal parts 2, 4-D and 2, 4, 5-T – both common herbicides until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted all use of 2, 4, 5-T in the 1980s due to toxicity concerns.

The manufacture of 2, 4, 5-T at high temperatures is associated with an extremely toxic byproduct known as 2, 3, 7, 8-TCDD, more commonly referred to as TCDD dioxin.

Whether Agent Orange, specifically, was utilized in Guam is subject to long-standing debate. But what's known now is that its toxic components were utilized on island.

Last year, the Guam Legislature unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the Honoring Our PACT Act and a similar measure in the Senate, the Comprehensive and Overdue Support for Troops of War Act.

Guam legislative Speaker Therese Terlaje lauded the House's passage of the Honoring Our PACT Act.

"I thank the many veterans across the nation and residents of Guam who have spent many years lending their voices in testimony to secure a presumption and corresponding health care coverage for those who suffer cancers, diabetes and other illnesses caused by exposure to Agent Orange," she told The Guam Daily Post.

The speaker added that officials recently learned the Guam Environmental Protection Agency found documents from the University of Guam Micronesian Area Research Center which include evidence of the use of chlorinated herbicides on Guam and that may require sampling for those components at all former military sites on island.

"The Department of Defense continues to deny the existence of Agent Orange on Guam, despite the overwhelming testimony from veterans and residents. I continue to call upon the DOD to initiate cleanup efforts and cooperate with local and U.S. EPA soil sampling efforts," the speaker stated.

Guam EPA had been investigating the use of Agent Orange on Guam, but efforts stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there is no firm timeline, the local agency plans to interface with federal counterparts to evaluate the next steps for the investigation.

"We will keep the community informed once we have evaluated the next steps in the investigation," said Guam EPA spokesperson Nicholas Lee.