An amended version of Bill 106-35, a measure that would add Guam Police Department precincts into the list of government facilities barring the carrying of firearms, failed to proceed during session Monday. The bill did not muster enough votes to survive an objection to placing it into the Legislature's third reading file.

"Presently one can basically walk into the police station with a firearm, which is a concern with GPD. The act does not take away the right of anyone to bear arms, rather it prevents the carrying of a firearm into a police station," Sen. James Moylan said before the vote, adding that the bill would place police precincts in the same company as courthouses, schools, the Legislature and all other areas where carrying a firearm is already prohibited for non-officers.

Despite the setback, Moylan said he would try to push the bill again later this week.

Bill 106 initially included all other government of Guam offices but was refocused to just GPD in the version placed on the session floor. There were some concerns with the original language.

For example, during the bill's public hearing, Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said he supported the inclusion of police property in the list of prohibited places, but could not personally support the addition of government offices to the exclusion rule for firearms.

"I personally would like to be able to continue to find myself confident in being able to be prepared and react in a responsible manner if an unfortunate incident arose," Carlson said in part during the public hearing.

During session Monday, Sen. Jose Terlaje said he also didn't want to be restricted from carrying his own weapon in his office, making a reference to a potential active-shooter situation.

Sen. Telo Taitague said she was concerned that Bill 106 only refers to certain carrying licenses and not the firearm itself. Moylan said the bill would apply to registered weapons when coming into GPD, except when coming in to register a weapon. A non-registered firearm is already illegal, he added.

Taitague objected to placing the bill into the third reading file.