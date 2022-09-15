Five lawmakers have sponsored legislation that would allow the sale of cannabis-infused food products.

Bill 333-36 was introduced by Sen. Clynton Ridgell and sponsored by Sens. Joe San Agustin and Jose Terlaje, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

Cannabis has been legal on Guam for years, but the rules and regulations for a recreational or adult use industry had only been recently completed and adopted.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation is now accepting applications for Responsible Official Cannabis Identification Cards, which is one step to obtaining a Cannabis Business License.

However, before the tax agency opened itself to application submissions, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reminded residents that commercially stored, prepared or manufactured cannabis-infused foods cannot be sold legally on island.

This is because Guam's Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act hearkens back to its federal counterpart, which doesn't recognize cannabis compounds as approved food additives, Ridgell explained previously.

The senator said he worked with Public Health on the measure.

"Bill 333 amends the Guam, Food Drug and Cosmetic Act to allow for the use of THC and CBD in food products," Ridgell said.

THC and CBD are two compounds found in cannabis, with THC being the psychoactive compound.

"Of course, anyone selling food products with THC in them would still have to go through the process to get a license to sell products containing THC," Ridgell added. "CBD, on the other hand, is federally legal after the passage of 2018 Farm Bill, also known as the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, which legalized hemp and hemp-derived products."

Hemp is related to cannabis but contains fewer concentrations of THC.

Bill 333 states that cannabis-infused products or cannabis products which are manufactured, labeled and/or sold shall not be considered "adulterated," or failing to meet standards, solely based on the basis of its cannabis content.

The public hearing for Bill 333 is set for Sept. 20, according to Ridgell.