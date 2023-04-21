A bill designed to allow residents to construct accessory dwelling units as part of their homes received support during a public hearing. However, testimony from Realtors advised the measure's sponsor more work needs to be done.

On Wednesday afternoon in the Guam Congress Building, lawmakers held a public hearing for Bill 51-37, introduced by Sen. Chris Duenas, which, if passed, would allow homeowners to construct separate housing units at their homes.

Those giving testimony were Realtors including Elizabeth "Libby" Pier, who supported the bill for its "admirable attempt" to address the lack of affordable housing on the island, considering the bill gives homeowners the option of separate billing for utilities between the main home and the accessory dwelling unit.

"We see all the time, every day, people calling us to find them a place to rent. Seven hundred dollars (for a unit) is almost nonexistent. Anything more than that, you need at least two jobs or more than one person to be able to afford to live in any structure nowadays," said Pier, pointing out that the bill in its current form allows only relatives to live in an accessory unit.

"While (we) appreciate the attempt of this (bill) is to assist the elderly family members (and) adult family members, I think it needs to extend further than that. I don't see why we are limiting it to certain people of age, or it has to be a family member," Pier told Sen. Duenas, who was present along with a number of his colleagues.

"Why not let it be expanded to be able to rent it to other people? The need is there. We have a desperate need for housing," she added.

Other testimony given by Realtor Liz Duenas was similar in that it supported the intent of the bill. She said, however, the bill needed to be more specific in ways such as establishing size limitations to each accessory dwelling unit, which is now defined only as "a secondary small apartment-like structure on the same lot as, detached or attached to, a primary single-family home."

Resident John Santos, however, did not give as much feedback regarding the logistics of the bill, but instead explained how it would benefit him.

"I'm here in support of this bill," Santos said. "This bill is going to give me the opportunity to support my daughter with special needs. I want to take advantage of extending or building another house to use it as an incentive for a very-hard-to-find caregiver. So this will benefit me."

Sen. Duenas, after hearing the testimony, thanked all those who attended. After being told the bill needs more work, he offered his commitment to getting it done right.

"You have my ultimate commitment to go back and draft the sections ... so that we can fix it. But I think it will be important for the community to, once again, hear one more public hearing ... so that it was clear and there will be no ambiguity on the floor," said Sen. Duenas, who in previous terms introduced similar pieces of legislation, though they were never passed into law.