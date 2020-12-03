The Guam Legislature passed 15 bills Tuesday afternoon, including two measures that had been vetoed, a funding measure for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, a few business-related bills and key legislation amending the Chamorro Land Trust law in accordance with a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sen. Therese Terlaje commended her colleagues for their unanimous support of Bill 419-35, the Land Trust measure. The bill adopts recommended changes meant to further the act's intent to function as a land restoration law. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the Chamorro Land Trust Commission and the government of Guam in 2017 over the law's alleged discrimination against non-CHamoru residents.

But the case ultimately moved into settlement talks and the recommended changes to the law, which include using "beneficiary" instead of "native Chamorro," to refer to people eligible for the program.

"This important achievement is a necessary step in order for the CLTC to provide land to the many who simply seek to farm or build homes for their families," Terlaje stated in a release. "I am thankful for all the people who have previously fought to establish and protect the CHamoru Land Trust and am proud to continue to build upon this effort alongside them."

Bill 420-35, which also passed unanimously, appropriated $470,000 to Public Health from excess appropriations to the government of Guam retirees' cost of living allowance funding. Sen. Mary Torres, who sponsored the legislation along with Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, said the bill addresses funding concerns at Public Health for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Public Health plans to use the extra funds to help build a new lab.

Government liability cap raised

Lawmakers also overrode the governor's veto of Bills 215-35, which increases the government's maximum liability under the Government Claims Act, and Bill 167-35, which renews the Guam Comprehensive Development Plan to encompass principles of sustainability.

GovGuam's liability limit has increased from $100,000 to $200,000 for wrongful death.

"We might not be able to bring back a life or bring whole an individual, but by passing this bill, we've provided some financial assistance, as much as the government can," said Sen. Telo Taitague, who introduced Bill 215.

On the sustainability bill, Sen. Kelly Marsh said, "Protection is a large responsibility. It's ongoing and it's never-ending. We must plan adequately, sustainably for our future," she added.

Potential to create new jobs

Bills 133-35, 217-35 and 218-35 were also passed. The measures reduce the filing fees for a limited liability company and create qualifying certificates for certain industries, which Sen. James Moylan, sponsor of the bills, said has the potential to create new jobs.

Lawmakers also passed Resolution 365-35, which urges the U.S. Navy to conduct passive sonar to detect the presence of marine mammals and cease the use of active sonar or any other training that can harm marine mammals while they are present.

Moylan delivered the only vote against the resolution.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson was excused from voting on any bills, as she been called to active duty in the Guam National Guard.

Bills passed:

• Bill 133-35: Reduces the cost to file articles of organization for a limited liability company.

• Bill 253-35: Grandfathers existing merit scholarship recipients to shield them from changes in benefits made in prior law and expands applicability of the scholarship to encompass the total cost of attendance.

• Bill 283-35: Updates Guam's safe drinking water regulations.

• Bill 401-35: Authorizes issuance of qualifying certificates for circular economy and environmental sustainability activities.

• Bill 206-35: Makes the production of child pornography a first-degree felony.

• Bill 207-35: Authorizes colocation of massage therapy and practice services within cosmetology establishments.

• Bill 217-35: Creates a qualifying certificate for a commercial drone industry on Guam.

• Bill 218-35: Creates a qualifying certificate for a processing trade, and a distribution, transformation or fulfillment center industry on Guam.

• Bill 285-35: Authorizes volunteers to enforce animal abuse laws.

• Bill 419-35: Makes amendments to the Chamorro Land Trust law.

• Bill 408-35: Expands the powers of Superior Court of Guam magistrates to include authority to preside over additional non-dispositive hearings and to modify bail conditions.

• Bill 420-35: Appropriates funding to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

• Bill 197-35: Makes amendments to the University of Guam charter.

• Veto override of Bill 215-35: Increases liability ceiling for government claims.

• Veto override of Bill 167-35: renews the Guam Comprehensive Development Plan to encompass principles of sustainability.