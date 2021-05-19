Bill to amend regulations for roads, vehicles gets support

Legislation that would amend vehicle weight and size regulations with the intent of reducing the cost of goods, as well as designate certain roads as "haul road highways" for the use of heavier vehicles, received favorable testimony Tuesday.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, sponsor to Bill 83-36 along with Sen. James Moylan, introduced the measure at the request of business stakeholders but also worked with Adelup and the Department of Public Works to address concerns with the proposal's predecessor, Bill 71-35.

According to the fiscal note on Bill 83, the current proposal differs from Bill 71 by maintaining the federal bridge formula in law, which calculates the weight limit on public roads that are not designated haul roads.

The fiscal note also indicates that there may be a decrease in the Better Public Service Fund and Truck Enforcement Screening Station Fund revenues in terms of fines issued by the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Public Works, respectively.

But the primary concern and major impact of Bill 83, according to the fiscal note, is on Guam's roads, bridges and highways, and whether GovGuam has the ability to pay for the repairs and maintenance of road infrastructure that may come with enactment of the proposal.

Input on the financial impact of Bill 83 was requested from DPW and DRT but was not received in time for the fiscal note.

However, while DRT officials did not testify during the hearing Tuesday, DPW Director Vince Arriola came out in support of Bill 83.

"This was a cooperative effort with the Guam Contractors Association, Chamber of Commerce and the trucking and wholesale industries, the department, (and) our highway consultants. And we feel this provides a good balance of the economic needs of the industry with functional usage and future structural integrity of some of our main roads," Arriola said.

Bill 83 designates Routes 1, 8, 11 and 16 as haul road highways but the DPW director can designate more as they are reconstructed for heavier use. The bill also contains gradual allowable weight increases for these highways up to January 2024, depending on the type of vehicle.

Arriola said this was offered because of a major Department of Defense-funded reconstruction of Route 1 and the replacement of two Route 1 bridges along the haul routes that will strengthen infrastructure.