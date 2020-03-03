Bill to ban scuba spearfishing on session agenda

The bill that would make it illegal to use scuba gear while spearfishing is on the agenda for today's legislative session.

The agenda for session also includes the first reading of about two dozen bills, from Bills 272-35 to 305-35. In the second reading file are Sen. Sabina Perez's Bill 53-35, along with nine other bills.

Bill 53 drew heated debate among local fishermen during a public hearing in November 2019.

The bill states that the Guam Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources noted in 2009 that the local fish population is dwindling. The agency recognized scuba fishing as a "serious threat to all reef fish stocks," the bill states.

Local fishermen like Roman Quinata and Ronald T. Laguaña said much of what used to be fertile fishing waters, particularly the western side of the island is more "like a ghost town."

'This destructive method'

Laguaña has fished in Guam for decades, having learned from his father and passing on that knowledge to his son. On Monday, he reiterated his support for the bill, saying it's necessary to ensure the future of Guam's fish population and the traditional fishing practices that are central to the island's way of life.

"Guam is one of the last jurisdictions that still allow this destructive method of harvesting our marine resources and it would be a sad day for the future generation if our island leaders do not pass this legislation and join in solidarity before our marine natural resources are already depleted as a result," he stated.