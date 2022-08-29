Bill to be introduced to allow THC and CBD in food products

Sen. Clynton Ridgell said he hopes to introduce a bill this week that will allow for the use of THC and CBD in food products, two compounds found in cannabis.

The Guam Cannabis Industry Act of 2019 declassified cannabis, or marijuana, as a Schedule I controlled substance for Guam and authorized the operation of licensed cannabis-related facilities. But before the recreational marijuana industry could take off, a set of rules and regulations first needed to be developed and adopted.

That finally occurred on May 30, after the Legislature failed to act on proposed rules within a specified time frame. This gave the local government 90 days to begin accepting and processing licensing applications. On Monday, the Department of Revenue and Taxation began accepting applications for Responsible Official Cannabis Identification Cards, which is one step to obtaining a Cannabis Business License.

However, the Department of Public Health and Social Services made sure to remind residents that commercially stored, prepared or manufactured cannabis-infused foods still cannot be sold legally on island.

"Guam’s Food Drug and Cosmetic Act hearkens back to the federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, which doesn’t recognize THC or CBD as an approved food additive, drug, or dietary supplement," Ridgell told the Guam Daily Post, adding that he is working on an amendment to local law so that THC and CBD are allowed in food products. "Of course, anyone selling food products with THC in them would still have to go through the process to get a license to sell products containing THC."

DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said Monday that the agency had not received any completed cannabis identification card applications but did give out six application packets that day.

One person to visit DRT was local entrepreneur Melchor Manibusan, who was told by DRT staff that he was the first in line Monday to apply. Manibusan still has requirements to fulfill before he can complete the process but said he is wanting to stand up a grow business.

"I would like to do everything but unfortunately we cannot do vertical license," Manibusan said, referring to a licensing option that would have allowed businesses to take part in any combination of different industry processes. Vertical integration is not permitted under the rules and regulations, to the disappointment of Manibusan and other potential industry players.

"I hope the next senators, people we bring to the table are going to help change all of this nonsense. I'm a small business owner, so I want to do everything," he added.

Another sticking point for Manibusan is the contracted seed-to-sale system. Local law requires DPHSS to stand up a comprehensive tracking system before any medicinal or adult-use cannabis sales occur. GovGuam had contracted with Metrc LLC for the system.

"I don't know any grower in the states that likes the metric system. It's highly, highly regulated. Even one leaf off your tree, you have to report," Manibusan said. "I get it, it keeps people accountable, but you've got to, like, lessen some of that nonsense."

Despite the frustrations, Manibusan also said he was happy they are able to now move forward, adding that he's traveled the world for cannabis and that he also uses it for medicinal purposes.

"I've been to Amsterdam 10 times. My great-grandpa is from Amsterdam and I just was just thinking one day I hope, in the 1990s, one day I get to do this in Guam. Lo and behold, 28 years later, I went to register today and I was the first in line. ... So, yeah I'm stoked," Manibusan said.