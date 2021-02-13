Bill to delay Guam wage raise moves a step forward

Lawmakers have placed Bill 24-36, which proposes to delay the minimum wage increase, into the third reading file after they debated the legislation for most of the day Friday.

Bill 24 delays the minimum wage increase for one year.

If the legislation fails, Guam's minimum wage increase would take effect on March 1. Public Law 35-38, enacted in October 2019, would raise the minimum wage on Guam to $9.25 over two years. The first local wage hike took effect on March 1, 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the island's economy.

"If this was another year, we would not be having this conversation today, but this isn't any other year. Just as the rest of the world, our island is facing an economic crisis like no other. While no one disagrees with the idea that we need to pay island residents more, the reality is many island businesses are still trying to adjust to the situation. Some are still not even sure if they're able to reopen their doors," Sen. James Moylan said in his opening statements.

According to its intent, Bill 24 is meant to help businesses recovering from the adverse economic impacts of the pandemic, and assist businesses attempting to bring their employees back to work.

While he didn't have official documents to cite, Moylan said he recalled reading articles indicating around 3,000 or fewer individuals will be affected by Bill 24.

"However, we are also talking about 26,000, as reported by Department of Labor, who have qualified for (Public Unemployment Assistance) because of the pandemic. So there's triple or more unemployed or reduced hours when faced with this pandemic," Moylan said.

Other lawmakers attempted, unsuccessfully, to amend the proposed delay from one year to six months, as well as to raise the second minimum wage increase up to a dollar, rather than 50 cents, but maintain the one-year delay. That would mean the minimum wage would go up to $9.75 per hour by March 1, 2022.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, who introduced both amendments, said the first amendment was meant as a compromise. Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes co-sponsored this amendment.

The second amendment was intended to balance support granted to workers and the business community last year, as businesses received "substantial federal aid" through grants, rent assistance and the Paycheck Protection Program, while workers received a one-time stimulus payment or unemployment aid if they lost their jobs, according to Shelton.

"Guam’s minimum wage workforce represents front-line workers on whom basic necessities of food, sanitation and care are provided at greater personal risk. According to Dr. Roseann Jones, an economist at the University of Guam, an increase in the minimum wage would represent an increase of pay for our front-line workers and would not be a cause for inflationary concern," Shelton's office stated in a press release.

A measure to establish a civilian volunteer territorial park patrol officer reserve and a bill to streamline the recruitment and hiring of law enforcement officers also proceeded to the third reading file.