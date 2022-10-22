Bill to end forced arbitration of sexual assault and harassment advances to vote

Local lawmakers are proceeding with legislation aimed at ending forced arbitration of sexual assault and sexual harassment cases. The measure, Bill 319-36, was placed on third reading Friday, which sets it up for voting at the eve of session.

Bill 319 begins by stating that President Joe Biden enacted the "Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021" in March of this year. However, there is no operative language that would automatically apply the federal law to Guam, the measure added.

"Therefore, enactment of the 'Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021' into Guam law is imperative to ensure access to justice for victims of sexual assault and harassment who are currently forced to settle their disputes in a private system of arbitration," the text of Bill 319 stated.

As the name implies, the bill would hold that at the election of a claimant or representative, no pre-dispute arbitration agreement or joint-action waiver shall be valid or enforceable in cases filed under federal or local law and relating to sexual assault or harassment disputes.

"It must be the most unbearable thing to be sexually harassed or assaulted by an employer, a colleague, a medical professional, and then be forced to settle your disputes in secretive proceedings in a private system," Speaker Therese Terlaje said Friday morning, referring to the arbitration process.

Terlaje introduced Bill 319. Sen. Telo Taitague is a co-sponsor.

"We know that here on Guam a person harassed or assaulted in incidences by a doctor cannot go straight to court for a civil action and must proceed under (Guam's Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act), where fees range upwards of $50,000," Terlaje said. "In that case, that person may also file a complaint with the medical licensing board. But, as we've seen, ... many cases with these exact allegations are still pending after four years."

The speaker appeared to be alluding to the case involving Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, who had been accused of sexual misconduct involving two female patients. Those cases are before the Guam Board of Medical Examiners and have been assigned to prosecuting counsel.

Survivors might also file claims with the Office of the Attorney General, but pursuing a criminal case will be at the OAG's discretion and that may take up to two years, Terlaje added Thursday.

Taitague said forced arbitration had become common in the last few years, "buried deep within the fine print of employment and consulting contracts."

"Forced arbitration lacks transparency and it does not guarantee that the relevant law will be applied to these disputes resulting in fairness and equity in the process," Taitague said Friday.

Lawmakers also addressed key legislation for pregnant workers during session. Bill 297-36, or the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, would make it illegal for employers to discriminate with regard to reasonable accommodations related to pregnancy.

"The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would clarify that employers must make reasonable accommodations for workers affected by known limitations due to pregnancy, child birth or related medical conditions," Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said about the bill Friday, adding that it also requires an interactive process to determine reasonable accommodations and protects workers from retaliation.

Barnes introduced Bill 297. The measure is co-sponsored by Sens. Mary Torres, Amanda Shelton and Jose Terlaje.

Bill 297 was also placed on third reading file for voting Friday.

New fees

Another measure placed on third reading was Bill 248-36.

This measure authorizes the Commission on Post-Mortem Examinations to create A fee schedule for the Office of Post-Mortem Examinations, also known as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. It also establishes a fund for the office to use for operations.

Terlaje, the bill's author, said Attorney General Leevin Camacho, the chair of the post-mortem commission, sent her a letter requesting that the legislation be introduced. Bill 248 does not establish the actual fees, but will allow for those fees after they go through the full Administrative Adjudication Act process, which requires public hearings and submission to the Legislature for an additional hearing.

"There's a fine line between fees to cover the cost of these agencies versus overburdening the people of Guam," Therese Terlaje said Friday. "We were told by members of the commission ... that these are done in other jurisdictions and that these are necessary for Guam. But that is one of the reasons we required them to go through the triple A process ... because we are trying to make sure that the people of Guam are going to be able to weigh in."