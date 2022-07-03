A measure intended to enhance the independence of the Office of Public Accountability received largely positive testimony from stakeholders during a public hearing Thursday.

The legislation, Bill 302-36, contains four main provisions. First, autonomous agencies and instrumentalities would be required to deposit funding for their respective audits into an account to be administered by the public auditor for annual audits.

The bill would also create a permanent appropriation for the OPA equal to a quarter of a percent of annual General Fund revenues for the government of Guam. Moreover, Bill 302 authorizes the OPA to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Office of the Attorney General for legal assistance at its expense.

Lastly, the measure directs the Department of Administration and the public auditor to establish a salary scale for professional staff at the OPA.

Sen. Joanne Brown introduced Bill 302. Sen. Telo Taitague is a co-sponsor.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said the OPA supported the measure but recommended changes, including a guaranteed $1.75 million annual budget in case revenues fall and the 0.25% set-aside cannot sustain OPA operations.

If passed, the bill could allow the OPA to absorb the cost of implementing a 2014 compensation study, Cruz said, recalling that he told lawmakers in July last year that at least 10 employees left the OPA for better paying positions elsewhere.

"Of the 14 staff that I currently have today, only three of them have more than 10 years of auditing experience. One of them has about five, and the remainder have less than two years experience. This loss within the past years have severely impacted my office operation," Cruz said, adding that more experienced auditors are stretched thin overseeing less experienced colleagues while also performing managerial and administrative duties.

Many performance audits are severely delayed, Cruz said.

DOA Director Edward Birn said he was generally supportive of the bill, although he was a little concerned about some of the mechanics.

With regard to salaries, Birn said DOA suffers from the same draw of talent to autonomous agencies that the OPA has experienced. Accountants for DOA are responsible for preparing the numbers that are audited, and Birn pointed out that they need salary increments for their accountants as well.

"I, too, have lost several accountants to autonomous agencies. Some of them doing, as the public auditor mentioned, work that was not as varied and extensive, and dare I say it, important, as the work they were doing at DOA," Birn said.

"I obviously would be more than happy to cooperate with the public auditor in ... putting together a salary scale to address the concerns that he has expressed, that I would like obviously to be able to address the concerns that I have expressed," Birn said.

Former public auditor Doris Flores Brooks and attorney Douglas Moylan, a former attorney general and candidate for the seat this election, also supported Bill 302. Only one person opposed the bill Thursday, resident Sedfrey Linsangan, who cited concerns stemming from his experience with the OPA.