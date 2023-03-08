Bill to establish new emergency access bystander program for opioid antagonists

While lawmakers will soon be voting on one measure to expand access of opioid antagonists for certain groups, another measure has just been introduced that would establish an emergency access bystander program and allow insurance companies to cover the cost of the lifesaving medications.

Synthetic opioids, such as the much-talked-about fentanyl, are major contributors to a growing number of overdose deaths in the United States. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, illicitly produced fentanyl is commonly mixed with other drugs and can be extremely dangerous because it is nearly impossible to detect without testing.

There has been some evidence of illegal activities involving fentanyl on Guam and a few measures have been introduced locally to counter opioid-related overdoses or illegal use.

Legislation

One measure is Bill 10-37, which would expand access to opioid antagonists - medications used to reverse opioid overdoses - to first responders, employees or volunteers of community-based organizations and family members or others that can assist people at risk of overdose. Lawmakers are set to vote on Bill 10 as they proceed in the current session.

Another is Bill 49-37 from Sen. Thomas Fisher, a measure aimed at imposing harsh penalties for intentionally or negligently distributing narcotics to minors, pregnant people or people suffering from mental illness, disease or defect.

On Friday, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Chris Barnett, Telo Taitague and Joanne Brown introduced Bill 73-37, a measure that would require the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center to establish an emergency opioid antagonist access bystander program, which would involve one or more publicly accessible emergency opioid antagonist locations on Guam.

GBHWC would be tasked with monitoring the use of these locations, as well as creating and distributing opioid overdose response toolkits, including an emergency opioid antagonist for distribution to participating private businesses.

Bill 73 also sets a number of mandates for opioid antagonist prescriptions, patient education and insurance coverage.

Prescribers issuing an initial or renewal prescription for an opioid analgesic shall co-prescribe an emergency opioid antagonist under Bill 73.

For the initial prescriptions, and at least once every six months for as long as opioids remain part of patient care, the prescriber would be required to provide education materials to the patient regarding opioid antagonists and other information related to overdose and how to respond to overdose.

Bill 73 also requires prescription coverage of emergency opioid antagonists and related devices from all Medicaid, Medicare and health insurance programs.

Every individual or group health insurance contract, plan or policy that provides prescription coverage "that is delivered, issued for delivery, amended or renewed in Guam" on or after Bill 73 becomes law, shall provide coverage for at least one nasal spray or auto-injector form of emergency opioid antagonist and devices.

Bill 73 would bar life insurance providers from refusing to cover anyone possessing or having once possessed an emergency opioid antagonist or prescription. That fact also can't be used when determining life insurance premiums, nor can it be used to discriminate against an individual for any other condition of a life insurance policy.