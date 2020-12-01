Director Therese Arriola of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center stated Monday that the agency could not support legislation proposing mandatory registration into the Guam Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, as well as new rules involving patient utilization reports, because the additional requirements would limit time spent with patients for "an already overwhelmed, limited number of psychiatrists on staff."

The agency has one full-time and one half-time psychiatrist who have inherited the work of four full-time psychiatrists and one half-time psychiatrist who were employed at GBHWC a year ago, Arriola said.

"If Bill 388 is passed into law, then the current prescriber at the agency will have no choice but to resign rather than work under the conditions, which will be detrimental to them professionally," the director added.

The bill would make it more difficult to recruit psychiatrists and ultimately impact patient care, Arriola said.

Bill 388-35 was introduced by Vice Speaker Telena Nelson. The measure underwent a public hearing Monday.

It would require registration with the Department of Public Health and Social Services before prescribing controlled substances in Schedules II through V. Currently law states the same but for dispensers.

The bill would also mandate prescribers to obtain prescription monitoring information and makes it so that, regardless of whether there is suspicion the patient would use prescription drugs for anything other than treatment, a patient utilization report will need to be obtained if the patient is new or wasn't prescribed anything in the preceding 12 months.

Following an initial seven-day non-refillable period, practitioners will be required to review utilization reports at least once every three months if prolonged treatment with drugs is needed.

Arriola also related concerns with this provision, stating that it shouldn't apply to certain medications because that can interfere with treatment.

Under Bill 388, failure to obtain a utilization report and advise patients on the quantity of treatment and inform them of risk associated with prescription use, or engaging in unauthorized use of confidential information, can lead to suspension or revocation of a registration to manufacture, distribute, dispense or prescribe scheduled substances.

These prescriber requirements would not apply to treatment relating to pain management in dialysis, cancer or as specified in statute, according to the bill.

Opioid problem on Guam

Dr. Nathaniel Berg, chairman of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, and Dr. Kwasi Nyame, a neurosurgeon who works with Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City, both indicated that opioid abuse is a problem, but more information is needed to understand the scope of the issue on Guam.

Arriola said about 15% of substance abuse treatment at GBHWC relates to opioid abuse. The vast majority relates to methamphetamine use.

"At least on the service side ... we're seeing that opioid is far less an issue than meth is," Arriola added.

At the same time, Attorney General Leevin Camacho has made a point to sue or join lawsuits against major opioid manufacturers and has stated that Guam does have an opioid problem.

Rosanna Rabago, acting chief public health officer of the Division of Environmental Health, said the annual average number of dispensation records collected since 2015 is 49,000 but only an average of 11,000 patient utilization records was generated in the same period.

"This means that Guam's physicians, pharmacists and other health care providers only viewed 22% of prescriptions written to patients," said Rabago, who presented testimony on behalf of the Public Health director. "It's concerning that 78% of all prescriptions recorded were potentially issued without viewing a patient's prescription history, which can adversely impact patient care."

Only Guam and eight other states do not have laws requiring mandatory registration into a drug monitoring program for prescribers, she added.

Shortage of medication

Nurse Practitioner Lauren Cabrera, who specializes in cancer pain management and palliative and end-of-life care, said there is a "huge opioid shortage" on Guam and it is difficult for her patients to obtain medication.

Cabrera said she needs to contact multiple pharmacies every time she prescribes an opioid.

"I understand and support the limitation of controlled substances for some patient populations who are more at risk for misuse and abuse, but I'm taking this opportunity to plea for less limitations, rather than more, for these cancer patients and other end-of-life patients who really need these medications," said Cabrera, who requested exemptions for these types of patients and consideration of e-prescriptions to ease the process for these patients.