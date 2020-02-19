Bill to give GMH $10M for repairs now law

Bill 210 has been signed into law, providing Guam Memorial Hospital with $10 million for an electronic health record system and other urgent repairs, pending the availability of additional funds, according to a statement from Sen. Therese Terlaje.

Terlaje, whose legislative committee on health has oversight of the island’s only public hospital, introduced the bill to help GMH, which has multiple issues with its building, which is more than 40 years old, and its electrical system.

By comparison, the Department of Public Health and Social Services Mangilao facility, which is roughly the same age, has emptied out because it has been deemed unsafe after an electrical fire filled the building with smoke. The services, housed for years at the Public Health facility, have been moved to other locations.

The hospital doesn’t have that flexibility. There have been discussions of building a new hospital, but that process would take years, which means at least some of the repairs are necessary, depending on what the structure would be used for in the future.

“The Army Corps of Engineers, in their preliminary outbrief, made it clear that whether we build a new hospital or repair the current one, costs for repair projects for the existing facility should be incorporated to obtain/maintain (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) accreditation for a 7-year window minimum time frame,” Terlaje stated in her press release.

“Our sick and dying loved ones at the hospital deserve the best care we can give. There is no higher priority use of government funds today than fixing our hospital’s leaking roof, electrical panel and elevators, and ensuring accurate medical records and CMS protections. Funding the hospital is a unanimous policy of the Legislature based on the clear mandate of the people.”