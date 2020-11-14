A bill that aims to save money by abolishing the automatic retirement benefits for future governors and lieutenant governors wasn’t added to the agenda for next week’s legislative session.

Sen. Telo Taitague, the bill's author, said eight members of the Committee on Rules refused to add Bill 6-35 to the agenda. Currently, governors and lieutenant governors earn retirement benefits - 50% of their annual salary at the completion of their term whether they serve one or two consecutive terms.

During the past five years, Taitague said, taxpayers paid close to $1.4 million for automatic retirement benefits to former governors and lieutenant governors: $340,000 in fiscal 2020; $298,000 in fiscal 2019; $252,000 in fiscal 2018 and 2017, and $251,000 in fiscal 2016. The fiscal 2021 budget authorizes $321,676 for these automatic pension payments.

“Eight senators had an opportunity today to help reduce government expenditures, especially in the face of COVID-19. Going forward, the savings realized as a result of Bill 6 may not be significant to these well-to-do politicians, but for thousands of Guamanians without a job or who have less hours to earn a living, $1.4 million is a lot of money,” Taitague argued.

“I thank Sens. James Moylan, Therese Terlaje and Sabina Perez for wanting to put Bill 6 on the table for consideration. With respect to questions on whether Bill 6 violates the separation of powers principle, I wish to remind senators that it is this branch of government that created the law granting automatic pensions for governors and lieutenant governors," she said.

With tourism at a standstill and government finances in question, Taitague said, it is the Legislature "that must do everything it can to help rebuild our economy and reduce expenditures including generous benefits for politicians. By refusing to discuss Bill 6, eight senators have unfortunately cemented their role as rubber stamps for Adelup.”