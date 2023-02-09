Bill to level ‘playing field’ for attorney pay

A senator introduced a measure that would ensure public defenders appointed to indigent clients receive the same pay raise as prosecutors.

Sen. Roy Quinata, in a press release, announced he is sponsoring Bill 33-37, which “seeks to provide special pay to all attorneys serving as criminal defense attorneys and shall be calculated at the rate of their regular wage plus 15%.”

The bill, also sponsored by Sen. William Parkinson, states that when Public Law 36-107, the current budget law, was enacted Sept. 12, 2022, funds were set aside to give the Public Defender Service Corp. and the Office of the Attorney General pay raises to “improve recruitment and retention of qualified criminal attorneys.”

However, upon enactment, public defenders received a 6% increase, while prosecutors got 15%.

Bill 33-37 would ensure attorneys from both the Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender division receive the 15% on top of their regular wage by amending the fiscal year 2023 General Appropriations Act.

If passed into law, the pay raise will be effective at the beginning of the next calendar year.

“Pay parity for public defenders is of paramount importance,” Quinata said.

Stephen Hattori, the executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., supports the measure.

“Leveling the playing field and balancing the scales of justice will aid in the representation of our indigent constituents,” Hattori said.

In the bill, Quinata also cited the American Bar Association's “Ten Principles for a Public Defense Delivery System,” which requires parity between defense and prosecuting attorneys in regard to salaries, workload, access to investigators and experts.

The U.S. Supreme Court also held in Gideon v. Wainwright that the Sixth Amendment and 14th Amendment “provide a citizen accused of a serious crime the right to effective representation at all critical stages of his criminal case.”