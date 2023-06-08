Anyone who destroys public property during a state of public emergency could be charged with a felony, should legislation introduced Thursday become law.

The move comes in the wake of reported vandalism and theft of batteries and fuel at Guam Waterworks Authority water wells. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has declared a state of emergency due to the public water shortage in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

“A person commits a felony if, he … maliciously tears down, damages, mutilates or destroys any property that belongs to the government of Guam during times of public emergencies,” Bill 132-37 states.

Sponsor Sen. Will Parkinson, in a news release, said he was informed by Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente that five water tanks were damaged due to vandalism.

“Behavior like this during times when our island is recovering from (a) great disaster is criminal behavior,” Parkinson said. “Our people need water, and anyone who gets in the way of that should be punished accordingly.”

Guam law states those guilty of vandalism are charged with misdemeanors, according to the release.

“When our island is in a state of emergency, we need to be all hands on deck. We need to be helping our essential workers restore services like power and water as soon as possible,” Parkinson said. “Destroying crucial infrastructure when our island is most in need of basic utilities negatively affects every single resident and makes our essential workers waste precious time fixing something that they don’t need to be. We should not stand for this kind of behavior.”