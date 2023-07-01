Bill to speed Simon Sanchez High construction picked up at session

Lawmakers Thursday picked up discussion on legislation aimed at finally getting the construction of a new Simon Sanchez High School underway.

Though the construction of a new Sanchez High has been authorized in law since 2013, attempts to put construction out to bid have failed. Sen. Roy Quinata’s Bill 94-37 is the latest attempt to cut through some of the red tape.

It simplifies the language in the original law, the Ma Kåhat Act of 2013, and clarifies that it will be the Guam Department of Education in charge of securing a contract for the construction of the new school.

“The school community still expressed to us that there are necessary changes required within the Ma Kåhat (Act), which ... Bill 94-37 aims to address,” Quinata said Thursday.

Appropriations chair Sen. Joe San Agustin threw in his support for the measure.

“I'm really hoping that my colleagues would support this bill,” he said. “Then we can get Simon Sanchez finally built. Because everybody, throughout the past eight years, they made every excuse why they couldn't build it.”

Sen. Telo Taitague raised doubt over the government’s ability to afford the payments on the new Sanchez High.

Bill 94-37 authorizes GovGuam to hand over the new school property to a contractor, which will finance, build and maintain the facility. The government will lease the property from the contractor for a term of up to 30 years, with annual payments as high as $16.3 million.

The maximum cost for the project is the rate established in 2013, $166.3 million.

"We have to be realistic. And the reality here is that we're still determining whether we're going to get compact impact funds,” Taitague said, referring to federal money Guam gets as aid for hosting migrants from the freely associated states of Micronesia.

About $5.7 million worth of compact impact funding goes to payments GovGuam has on four public schools in northern Guam. The federal subsidy, however, is set to expire this fiscal year.

Other measures

Also advancing Wednesday night was Bill 62-37, which would allow local private schools, including religious schools, to petition to be admitted as a government-subsidized charter school.

The charter school would have to have a curriculum that “is project-based, utilizing a critical thinking method of learning” and educates children in “the CHamoru language and history, music, physical fitness and the performing arts.”

According to Sen. Chris Barnett, the bill's main sponsor, the measure is meant to offer an alternative to kids whose abilities don’t fit into the mold of regular education curriculums.

Other legislation that moved to the voting file Wednesday included: