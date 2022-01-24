Bill to strengthen laws involving sex crimes against minors moves forward

A measure to strengthen criminal sexual conduct laws regarding offenses against minors is one step closer to potentially passing the Legislature.

Current law classifies fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony. However, the also law reduces the charge to a misdemeanor for first-time offenders. Bill 142-36 would add another layer to that exception, only allowing the reduction to a misdemeanor if the victim is also 18 or older.

This means that should Bill 142 become law, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against a victim younger than 18 years old will remain a third-degree felony, regardless of whether the perpetrator is a first-time offender.

The bill is intended to address a gap in law and to grant the proper punishment for the crime, according to Sen. Frank Blas Jr., the bill's main sponsor. It was placed into the third reading file without objection during session Friday and awaits voting.

During a public hearing in September last year, Deputy Attorney General Stephanie Mendiola stated that more than 100 criminal sexual conduct cases are referred to the Office of the Attorney General each year, some of which involve children as young as 4, with most cases involving a parent, relative, household member or authority figure as the perpetrator.

According to Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio, who also testified during the hearing, 10% of victims who are minors see their offenders charged with misdemeanors because of the current law.

Bill 142 would also make engaging in sexual contact with a victim who is at least 14 and under 16 years of age a crime of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The initial language of the bill set the older age in this range to be under 18. However, Mendiola offered an amendment during the September public hearing to specify that the victim be at least 14 years old and under 16. The age of consent in Guam is 16 years old.

"This approach affords both respect for and reconciliation with our age of consent law," Mendiola said at the time. "To be clear, this does not eliminate the ability to prosecute fourth-degree CSC where victims are 16 or 17. Those cases will continue to be charged under the existing framework."

John Morrison, deputy director of the Public Defender Service Corp., stated during the public hearing that Bill 142 appeared to be an effort to minimize plea bargaining for criminal sexual conduct cases.

"I'm not sure that that's essentially fair to the people that touch these types of cases," Morrison said at the time. "It certainly hasn't been my experience that the attorney general is going out of their way to cut pleas for fourth degree on every case that they get a hold of. ... I think these cases are prosecuted zealously. So I would take a certain amount of exception to seeking to limit them in their discretion."

Morrison said criminal sexual conduct cases are difficult and sometimes the best result the prosecution can get is a negotiated disposition, whether that means the victim doesn't remember what happened despite making an initial report, or the victim's family is adamant that they don't want the victim to testify.

"I do think it is important to have a charge that can sometimes be negotiated but still is going to trigger major consequences for the defendant," Morrison said.