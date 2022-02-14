Bill to update public corruption laws receives support

A bill intended to update and strengthen statute governing public corruption, official misconduct and related offenses received general support during a public hearing Thursday.

Among other things, Bill 127-36 would classify official misconduct as a third-degree felony rather than a misdemeanor, as it is in current law. Several sub sections were added to define what it means to commit official misconduct.

The bill would also impose a fine of at least $10,000 and no more than $50,000 in addition to any other penalty imposed by the court upon conviction of official misconduct. Fines are similarly appended to other crimes governed by this law.

Bill 127 also adds sections on bid tampering, disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information, and restitution and community service.

The measure was introduced by Sen. James Moylan.

Basil O'Mallan, chief prosecutor at the Office of the Attorney General, said his office is still reviewing the bill but supports its general intent.

"Our office recognizes the distinct harm created when a public official abuses his or her authority and commits a crime. In recognition of the unique harm suffered by our community in those circumstances, we recently adopted a policy encouraging our prosecutors to negotiate sentencing ranges in (the) resolution of those cases," O'Mallan stated.

However, the chief prosecutor also noted that not all official misconduct is the same, and said the OAG believes it should be a range from a misdemeanor to a felony for the crime

"New Jersey has an approach for official misconduct that we have looked at and we think could be very helpful in modifying the current bill. We also want to point out that criminal charges are just one of the potential consequences for government employees. An arrest and conviction can also lead to adverse action at the administrative level, and it should," O'Mallan said before leaving the public hearing to attend to other matters.

Business owner Sedfrey Linsangan also testified and supported the bill. Linsangan raised some concerns about procurements, stating that agency lawyers "value their ego over the law. They value winning the case over correcting the procurement officer or whoever is in charge of disbursing the contracts."

The Office of Public Accountability also supported the bill, with the public auditor stating that it adds teeth to penalties and hits officials in the pocket should they be convicted of a crime in their official capacity, according to a letter read out by Moylan.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said she requested statistics on public corruption cases from both the OAG and Guam Police Department. The AG did not respond but GPD did, she added.

• Official misconduct: seven in 2019, eight in 2020 and three in 2021

• Bribery: one in 2019 and 2021. No cases in 2020.

• Giving of gratuity: one case in 2020, and no cases in 2019 or 2021.

• Unlawful influence: one case in 2020, and no cases in 2019 or 2021.

These police cases represent complaints or arrest, Terlaje said.

"That's why I've also asked the attorney general for their report as to how many were prosecuted," the speaker added.