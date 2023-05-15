Bill: Trainees to get $2 less than minimum wage

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas will introduce a bill he said will benefit private businesses and job seekers by providing employers the ability to hire new employees who have been jobless for six months or more at the federal minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage is set at $7.25 an hour, $2 less than Guam’s minimum wage of $9.25.

“I was thinking, how can I encourage employment from both the business and homeless to somehow help them out? There’s a federal minimum wage that some states still use and I thought maybe if we figure a way to employ people who are unemployed for six months or so, it might entice businesses to say it’s a great idea and perhaps hire people that they normally may have overlooked,” San Nicolas said.

“For example, Curtis — he’s a homeless guy — comes to me at the Legislature, and I am like, man, I would hire Curtis and take a risk at $7.25 an hour and maybe give him some benefits and train him and get him back on his feet and he’d still be allowed to keep his (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits and work for me."

The senator said the measure would help bring relief to job seekers who fear losing their government assistance and small business owners who may not be able to afford to hire at $9.25.

"I am a businessperson, too. At $9.25 to train somebody, and they walk away two weeks later, it’s very difficult," he said, adding business owners he has spoken to liked the idea.

The measure would allow employers to pay the $7.25 hourly rate only for a specific duration of time, such as during the training period.

“What I am also trying to do is trying to give economic relief to business to encourage them to hire people. It will help stimulate the economy,” he said.

The training period is debatable, but could last anywhere from six months to two years, he said. That decision will be made on the session floor.

“Like with my caning bill and any other bill I propose, it’s a work in progress. What I do is introduce a measure based on my thoughts and how I want to help the people and then all the other senators and public can input on how we can improve the bill,” San Nicolas said.

Federal minimum wage

On the national front, there are efforts in Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour. On May 5, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Twitter stated: “Nobody in America can survive on $7.25 an hour, $9 an hour or $12 an hour. It’s time to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour."

“At $17, if Congress was to do that, that would just kill business. Honestly, we have businesses folding here on the island left and right. People (are) packing up and closing down, and we don’t want to do that. It’s a great idea in Congress, but application to the entire nation might be very difficult,” San Nicolas said.

The national effort raised the question of how any change to the federal minimum wage would impact his bill.

“The bill would sunset in 2025. ... Let’s say Congress did raise the federal minimum wage (to) $17. The market forces would determine if they utilize this bill or not," he said.

The Post asked San Nicolas if he thought fellow senators would support his bill.

“I have Chris Duenas’ support, he’s a Republican. And also Tom Fisher, which is amazing because, honestly, going into this I thought no one would support it, but they support it, which is quite surprising,” he said.

San Nicolas said the draft of the bill is complete and it could be introduced as soon as Monday or Tuesday.