Sens. Telo Taitague, Sabina Perez and Joanne Brown and Speaker Therese Terlaje have introduced Bill 179-36, legislation that would require adoption agencies to be licensed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and mandate the agency to adopt interim rules and other licensure requirements.

Bill 179 sets March 2022 as the deadline to effectuate these rules.

The measure has the support of Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan, whose agency had been working collaboratively to address backlogged Child Protective Services cases since late January, as she said the bill ensures rules and regulations are in place by next March. Officials are already looking at rules and regulations. Bill 179 should expedite that process, she added.

The legislation comes after two measures were enacted into law in July. The sponsors of Bill 179 voted against these measures.

Public Law 36-39 streamlines the adoption process and also incorporates adoption agencies into the process.

P.L. 36-40 expands the Newborn Infant Safe Haven Act by allowing a mother to relinquish custody of the child to emergency medical service personnel under certain parameters. The law also inserts adoption agencies into the chain of custody for infants relinquished under the Safe Haven Act.

The major divide with these measures had been over the regulation of adoption agencies. Several amendments were introduced attempting to limit or regulate the agencies during the July session of the Legislature.

"As it stands, anyone can open an adoption agency. That opens wide the doors for fraud and abuse. What's to keep the unscrupulous from taking advantage of the lack of regulations for adoption agencies? Following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, 47 children were adopted. It was discovered the children weren't orphans, and those who 'found' them were child traffickers," Bill 179 stated, quoting an article from an unnamed local media organization.

Sen. Mary Torres, the main sponsor of the bills that became P.L. 36-39 and 36-40, has said before that neither measure removed extensive adoptive screening processes already in law.

Traci Anderson, the associate director of Ohala' Adoptions, a local adoption agency, stated that they support licensure regulations but with the discourse around adoptions agencies, they also want to ensure that there will be objectivity with the development of rules.

What happened in Haiti was unconscionable, but that isn't the situation in Guam, she added.

"What we have here is an agency that is established to facilitate safe and secure family adoptions. We run all of the background checks, we do all of the home study work that Public Health would do prior to placing a child in the home. And that includes making sure there's not a family member that the child can be placed in a kinship environment," Anderson said. "To compare what's going on here with that tragedy in Haiti, I feel is misleading."

Taitague, Perez and Brown recently reiterated their concerns with adoption agencies to the deputy director at Public Health, CPS staff and the governor's policy director, as well as discussed the draft of Bill 179, and didn't receive objections other than to change the findings and intent of their bill, according to Taitague.

But Anderson also shared concerns that some adoptions on island have happened in opposition to stateside safety laws. For an adoption agency to place a child in a home, there needs to be a home study, without which there is no security or follow-up on post adoption support, according to Anderson.

Using a hospital setting example, Anderson said a nurse might call a friend who wants to adopt a child when a mother comes in who wishes to relinquish her newborn. The baby is then discharged to the friend and they go through an attorney, who helps them file and make documentation.

This is "kind of" legal because they go through the court process and it is the court that finalizes adoptions, even when adoption agencies place a child, according to Anderson. The role of the adoption agency is to facilitate matching adoptive families and to provide support, as well as guidance through the legal process, she added.

"What we are trying to raise awareness to is for that for the safety of the infant, there should be some oversight as to where these adoptions originate," Anderson said, who also said the public hospital authority has been receptive to speaking and sharing information with Ohala'.