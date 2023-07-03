Bill with changes to nonresidential net metering system draws concerns

A proposal to increase the limit for nonresidential customer class net metering systems from 100 kilowatts to 500 kilowatts of generation capacity has one photovoltaic provider on Guam taking a step back.

Bill 142-37, from Sen. William Parkinson, proposes the change.

Net-metered customers of the Guam Power Authority use some sort of renewable energy system to generate electricity on their own. On Guam, renewable energy almost always means solar power. Excess energy generated by photovoltaic systems is fed back into the power grid, for which a net-metered customer receives a credit.

Bill 142 states increasing the kilowatt limit for nonresidential class customers would create an opportunity for entities that provide critical services on Guam to be less reliant on fossil fuels and to continue operating during power outages or fuel shortages.

Jeff Voacolo, the chief operations officer of Generation Renewable Inc., said the company wouldn't support Bill 142 as written.

"Developing large-type solar energy projects requires many considerations that this bill fails to address," Voacolo told The Guam Daily Post. "Larger-type projects must require at least a grid stability study and a short-circuit and feeder study. As written, this bill places an unnecessary burden on the utility grid and will be irresponsible if passed."

While Generation Renewable advocates for distributed generation using solar energy, Voacolo said a more careful pathway must be in place so "there's benefit for all stakeholders, the solar industry, the utility and, most importantly, the community."

If Bill 142 does pass, Scott Hagen, general manager of Pacific Solar & Photovoltaics Inc., said he didn't see the measure affecting the island's solar industry significantly.

For the private commercial sector, funding and installation space battle for the top spot as hindrances to obtaining photovoltaic systems, according to Hagen. A 100-kilowatt photovoltaic system using 400-watt panels would require about 250 solar panels, according to Hagen. That would require about 5,000 to 7,000 square feet of space, typically roof space. Ground mounts are an option but somewhat frowned upon due to limited land on Guam, Hagen said.

A 100-kilowatt system can produce about 15,000 kilowatt-hours per month on an annual average if designed and built properly, Hagen said, but many commercial buildings consume much more than that.

Energy costs for these entities can easily go up to the tens of thousands of dollars per month. A 100-kilowatt system can still save $4,500 to $7,000 on energy bills, depending on utility rates, Hagen added.

Numerous commercial buildings could benefit from a 500-kilowatt photovoltaic system, Hagen said, but he wondered if they would have the 25,000 to 35,000 square feet necessary to install those solar panels. The systems also would be very costly.

If financial assistance through grants or low-interest loans isn't available, then 500-kilowatt systems would remain unobtainable. If a commercial entity has the finances, but not the space, and virtual net metering isn't allowed and parking lot canopies increase project costs further, there would be no benefit, according to Hagen.

He also said battery energy storage systems are needed for a grid-tied photovoltaic system to continue working during a power outage.

"This bill does not address that. In fact, it puts out somewhat false information," Hagen said, referring to the portion of the bill's intent that says increasing the nonresidential class limit would provide opportunities for critical services to continue operations during a power outage or fuel shortage.

"Nonetheless, if this bill passes, I strongly believe that GPA will require (battery energy storage) with every PV system over 100 kilowatts in order to stabilize the utility grid, and they have every right to," Hagen said.

Because photovoltaic systems rely on sunlight, which can be interrupted even by a passing cloud, they can result in intermittent energy output. That can lead to instability in the power system. Battery storage or other frequency control equipment can stabilize that output.

The intent portion of Bill 142 begins by saying, despite improvements, Typhoon Mawar showed that Guam still largely relies on traditional power generation systems.

System standards

Hagen said Typhoon Mawar showed many of the photovoltaic systems installed aren't built to wind load standards advertised by certain companies.

"Some commercial buildings lost hundreds of solar panels. Many homes lost dozens and, in some cases, lost all their solar panels. I’m not trying to imply that Guam is not a good place to install solar panels, not at all. Guam is an almost perfect place to reap the benefits of our sun, but the systems must be built to Guam standards and installers need to be held to those standards," Hagen said.

Solar panels were no doubt among the debris left behind by Mawar. John F. Kennedy High School, for example, lost 300 panels in the typhoon.

Hagen said only a small number of panels installed by Pacific Solar were lost in the typhoon, about 30 panels islandwide, which he believed to be an acceptable number.

"Before increasing the size of (photovoltaic) systems, let’s design, build and enforce 'Guam-Tuff' standards to protect the economic investment of our people, to protect our people’s property from damage, to protect our people from bodily harm or death, to protect our land from the trash created, to protect the solar industry," Hagen said. "Those, to me, seem more important than economic benefit and renewable portfolios. With a stronger system, larger systems will follow."