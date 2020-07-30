Bill would allow takeout alcoholic drinks, 7 a.m. sales

Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced a bill seeking to include alcoholic beverages as a takeout option along with to-go food orders, which has become an important business driver for restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill 384 also would expand the hours in which alcoholic beverages can be sold or served by on-sale licensees.

If the bill becomes law, an on-sale licensee could begin selling or serving alcoholic beverages at 7 a.m., instead of waiting for 8 a.m. Current law bans on sale-licensees from serving alcohol between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The bill's introduction came on the heels of two major business groups' request to elected leaders to help bring some economic relief to the restaurant industry during a state of emergency.

"COVID-19 has changed the way we buy food or how restaurants sell their food," San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

He said allowing alcoholic drinks to be ordered to-go or to be delivered helps customers save time going from one place to another when they're trying to avoid exposure to COVID-19, and helps restaurants stay afloat as dine-in services are still limited.

"If you're already ordering food to go and you want to have alcoholic drinks with it, then it would be convenient for the customer. If it's convenience that would be made within the confine of the law, then it's something we can consider," he said.

The Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce and the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association, in their letter to the governor, noted that alcohol sales offer high-profit margins for restaurants because of shelf life and lower labor costs.

While acknowledging the proposal could spark criticism related to drinking and driving, they said local laws don't allow for open alcohol containers in vehicles.

San Agustin said his bill only allows alcoholic beverages to be ordered as takeout or delivery items with food orders, and if the alcoholic beverages are in an "unopened, pre-packaged, or sealed state."

"Sealed" means it has a secured lid or cap that does not contain a sipping hole or opening for a straw or that could otherwise enable consumption without removing the lid or cap.

"It's something that can work and help the business community," San Agustin said.

The Women's Chamber of Commerce and the GHRA, according to San Agustin, approached him to consider the proposal.

San Agustin said he also communicated with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board which has the power to license the importation, manufacture, and sale of alcoholic beverages and to suspend, revoke or reinstate such licenses.

San Agustin said he introduced Bill 384 on Monday after the ABC board indicated it didn't have an issue with the proposal.

A public hearing for the bill has yet to be scheduled.