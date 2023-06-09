Bill would have judges conduct new risk assessments for violent criminal charges

Lawmakers are looking at having further assessments done before defendants charged with violent crimes can be placed on pretrial release.

On Monday, Bill 131-37 was introduced in the 37th Guam Legislature and, if passed into law, it "will require judges to order risk assessments of certain defendants prior to granting pretrial release."

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Chris Barnett, explained to The Guam Daily Post the measure is designed to address the issue of defendants frequently committing felonies while they're on release.

"It's just too many cases where you have someone on pretrial release committing more crimes and I've seen it where you have somebody on pretrial release commits a crime on pretrial release and then commits another crime on pretrial release," said Barnett, who is the chair of public safety in the Legislature.

Bill 131 would amend the law to allow judges to conduct "lethality/violence risk assessments," for defendants who are charged with violent crimes, which range from criminal sexual conduct to carjacking, along with family violence charges.

In addition, defendants who were previously convicted of a violent crime, were charged with a crime on pretrial release or violated an order of protection will be subject to an assessment.

'Same page'

Although Barnett had not spoken with Attorney General Douglas Moylan prior to introducing Bill 131, Barnett said he feels he is on the "same page" with Moylan, who, since coming into office, has consistently asked for defendants to be held on cash bail rather than be released.

Moylan also has released monthly reports which detail the number of defendants who have committed crimes or violated conditions while on pretrial release.

"(Moylan is) trying to bring light and attention through this issue with his public comments and also with information that he shared on the attorney general's website ... but there's only so much he can do, so I think us, as legislators, lawmaking and policy body, it really falls on us to pass these laws," said Barnett.

The senator told the Post he agrees with the AG's position.

"I think that our judges owe it to our community to be more thorough in making better decisions for the people of Guam," he added.

No effect

Stakeholder Peter Santos, a defense attorney with the Alternate Public Defender, whose job it is to ensure defendants are prosecuted fairly, felt Bill 131 would have no effect on decreasing crime.

"We're already doing screening and there's no jurisdiction that's doing it any better than we are. It's very difficult to predict human activities based on the information available," Santos told the Post.

Currently, when defendants are first charged and appear before a judge, they are evaluated for release on factors that include whether they are a danger to the community, they present a flight risk, or if they will show up to their court hearings.

In addition, Santos said he thought the AG's office needs to reflect on its practices rather than "misleading the senators and the public."

"There's two things happening, either (prosecution) is not meeting their standard of probable cause, so the cases are getting dismissed at the magistrate's hearing, or they're not putting forth the strong enough argument and providing facts for confinement," Santos said.

"The bill basically says to me, ... the prosecution needs to do a better job," he added.