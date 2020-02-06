At a legislative public hearing held Wednesday, Police Chief Stephen Ignacio testified in support of Sen. Telena Nelson’s Bill 170-35.

The bill would allow the Guam Peace Officer Standards and Training commission to make changes to the physical aptitude test for police officers without getting those changes approved by the Legislature.

“It would be more efficient and effective if the P.O.S.T commission had the authority to make changes to the P.O.S.T. requirements as needed,” Ignacio said.

GPD wants more volunteers to enforce, parking, litter laws

At the hearing, the police chief also said the department has just two active Community Assisted Policing Effort (CAPE) volunteers.

He said language in Sen. James Moylan’s Bill 103-35 to authorize the recruitment of volunteers to help enforce parking, littering and smoking laws mirror the current statute, and nothing is currently preventing him from recruiting volunteers.

CAPE volunteers can issue citations but can’t arrest people.

In the past year, $1,000 in fines was collected from people who’d illegally parked in handicapped-parking spots, Ignacio said.

Also in the last year, he said, only one or two people approached him about joining the CAPE. He’s now looking at ways to attract more volunteers to the program.

In the meantime, he’s also asking neighborhood watch volunteers to keep an eye on schools and report suspicious activities.