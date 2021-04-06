Sen. James Moylan has introduced legislation that would establish a Guam Ethics Commission composed of elected members rather than appointees as currently dictated in law.

The bill not only changes the makeup of the commission but also adds additional language on subpoena powers, mandates the creation of an anonymous reporting channel and changes compensation for commissioners.

The current commission, which came together for the first time in late 2019, can still function even if the bill becomes law as is, until the first elected members are sworn into office, according to Moylan. The first election for the commission will take place during the November 2022 general election.

"I appreciate the administration's efforts in implementing the law. However, there are many sentiments out in the community, including from constituents reaching out quite often that more must be done to promote certain standards in public service," Moylan said about his reasons for introducing the bill.

"This bill is the first step of a process we are undergoing to improve Guam’s laws with ethics as well as as other standards in the public sector. But it’s simple, if we want to remove politics from the process, the commission needs to be independent. This is why we are starting with the composition of the committee before we get to amending the other statutes."

Similar to other boards, Ethics Commission members are currently appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Legislature.

Despite law establishing the commission decades ago, a working commission didn't exist until September 2019, when the governor's newly minted appointees held the first official meeting. They then began the task of setting up the agency, which was exacerbated by the initial lack of funding.

Jesse John Quenga was recently selected to serve as the commission's first executive director and members are working on other milestones, including procedures to receive complaints.

Quenga said an official comment on Moylan's bill is forthcoming.

Other than having to be elected into the position, Moylan's bill would require Ethics Commission candidates to be registered voters and at least 25 years old and a Guam resident for at least five years prior to their election.

The commission will still be composed of seven members. The four candidates who receive the highest votes will get the full four-year term, while the remaining three will serve two years.

Commission members cannot be government of Guam employees or have immediate family members employed by GovGuam. Members cannot serve in the commission and work as unclassified or contracted government employees. But GovGuam retirees may serve in the commission under the bill.

The Ethics Commission will be a nonpartisan office, according to Moylan's bill. There is no primary or petition needed for election into the office.

Commissioners will be paid $500 per month under the bill but will not be eligible for GovGuam retirement or benefits. GovGuam retirees may serve in the commission without losing retirement benefits.

Under current law, commissioners are given a $50 stipend per meeting, not to exceed four meetings per month. They are also compensated for all normal expenses of travel, and for the cost of meals while in session.