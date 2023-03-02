Sens. Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin, William Parkinson, Dwayne San Nicolas and Chris Duenas introduced legislation that would repeal the section of a law authorizing lawful panhandling on Guam.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan showed a similar draft measure in mid-February to Jesse Alig, the Piti mayor and president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, chair of the interagency council tackling homelessness on Guam.

The governor's office stated last week the repeal legislation was under review and that Adelup hadn't taken a position on the proposal. That hasn't changed with the measure's introduction Tuesday as Bill 58-37.

Guam law generally outlaws aggressive panhandling, but does outline parameters for “lawful panhandling,” as long as the person soliciting money follows all of the requirements prescribed in law.

Lawful panhandling can be done only at intersections with traffic signals or stops and solicitors should not impede traffic, which helps not only individuals who panhandle, but also government agencies and nonprofit organizations that conduct streetside fundraisers, such as fire department boot drives.

According to the current law, individuals should also wear reflective orange vests and place warning signs within 100 feet of oncoming traffic informing drivers of the activity, something rarely seen, if ever. The chief of police should also be informed in writing at least 24 hours beforehand of when and for how long the panhandling will occur. Panhandling is not allowed after dark.

Bill 58 would repeal all of this.

'Clear and present danger'

Police can remove people panhandling on roadway medians, as that is currently outlawed.

Moylan has said that people on sidewalks appeared to be complying with the law.

However, the attorney general also has said current law creates a “continuing clear and present danger” to people soliciting donations and panhandling endangers everyone involved, drivers and bystanders included.

The intent of Bill 58 states panhandling on government property at and around intersections or nearby roadways “is not in the public interest.”

“These activities create income-generating transactions that oftentimes are untaxed. They also may be a coordinated financial enterprise seeking donations for purposes (that are) not what the panhandlers advertise to secure donations,” the bill adds.

Moylan has said there is a concern that welfare recipients are not declaring income from panhandling, “which would violate their ability to receive the benefits and would be prosecutable.”