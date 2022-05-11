Not everyone on Guam may know that one village was essentially freed from Japanese control a day before Marines stormed the island’s beaches on July 21, 1944.

According to an account published by Guampedia, a group of men from Malesso’ banded together to attack their guards in the Tintinghanom area. They eventually killed their occupiers, and managed to stealthily sail to Cocos Island on a canoe, and waited until daylight to approach U.S. warships anchored offshore, in preparation to retake the island.

Bill 303-36, introduced by Sen. Tony Ada, would rename a portion of Route 4 in the village as Seven Heroes of Malesso Highway. Ada is the running mate of former Gov. Felix Camacho, the unopposed Republican gubernatorial team seeking election this year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The legislation notes the men took action after nearly 50 of their friends and family members were massacred in the Tinta and Faha areas of the village.

“Many more would have been killed but for the heroic actions of seven brave men of Malesso’ who risked their lives to prevent further murders of their fellow villagers,” according to the bill.

The seven men recognized by the measure are: Jose S. Reyes, Mariano Nangauta, Juan A. Naputi, Patricio Taijeron, Vicente Meno and Nicolas Chargualaf.

If enacted into law, the portion of Route 4 that will be renamed will be from the “terminus of Route 2 in Humåtak to the Ajayan River Bridge.”

“I Liheslaturan Guåhan finds further that it would be a fitting tribute to these Guam heroes that a portion of highway in Malesso’ be named in memory of the brave men who risked all to save the lives of their family, friends and neighbors,” the bill states.

(Daily Post Staff)